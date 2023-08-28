ASFA, Super Consumers Australia revise retirement standards

ASFA, Super Consumers Australia revise retirement standardsBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 28 AUG 2023 12:25PM
Australian retirees continue to face cost pressures as historically high consumer price inflation drives up the price of everyday items, driving both the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA) and Super Consumers Australia (SCA) to increase their retirement standards.
According to ASFA, the annual expenditure needed to reach its comfortable retirement standard rose 0.5% in the June quarter to hit a record high of $70,806 per year for couples, and $50,207 for singles, taking the annual increase to 6.1%.
This is just slightly higher than the 6.0% increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI).
"Retiree budgets have been under substantial pressure for nearly two years due to high costs of essential goods and services," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.
"Once again, putting dinner on the table became more expensive, with the cost of poultry, dairy, vegetables and potatoes up significantly."
ASFA said the scheduled increase in the Super Guarantee (SG) to 12% in 2025 to be "critical to help future generations of Australian retirees to achieve a dignified lifestyle in their post-work years, as well as improve the sustainability of the Age Pension and take pressure off future federal Government budgets as the population ages."
In line with ASFA, SCA also updated its retirement targets considering increases to the cost of living and a higher Age Pension.
For pre-retirees who live alone and wish to spend $47,000 per year in retirement, they will now need to have saved $317,000 by age 65. If they wish to spend $59,000, they'll need $777,000.
For pre-retiree couples looking to spend $69,000, they'll need $425,000 between them come age 65. If planning to spend $87,000 per year, they'll need $1.03 million.
As for current retirees, in order for a single person to have $41,000 to spend each year, they'll need to have saved $279,000 by age 65, or $795,000 in order to spend $55,000. Couples who wish to spend $60,000 will need $371,000 in savings, while an $80,000 lifestyle will require $1.05 million.
"For most people, the amount you'll need to retire while maintaining your living standards is about 3% to 8% higher than last year," SCA said.
"But if your super is in a typical balanced fund, you would have seen your balances grow by about 9% over the last year, helping to make up this shortfall and cover the increased cost of living."
Retired renters have higher levels of poverty and financial stress than homeowners, it added.
"As we've previously highlighted, public support like Commonwealth rental assistance simply isn't enough for retired renters," SCA said.
"Putting more into super generally isn't a realistic solution for renters either, as overwhelmingly they lack the spare income to contribute more and experience higher levels of financial stress throughout their working lives."
SCA director Xavier O'Halloran added: "Consumer advice to contribute more to super is often not realistic for this group, and that much more needs to be done to create affordable housing if more renters are going to avoid poverty in retirement."
