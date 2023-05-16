Newspaper icon
Investment

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   11:49AM

Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

The Ariel Emerging Markets Value and Ariel Emerging Markets Value ex-China portfolios will be led by chief investment officer of emerging markets value equities Henry Mallari-D'Auria.

The offering will provide institutions with access to a concentrated portfolio of companies with long-term earnings power at attractive valuations, the firm said.

Ariel Investments senior vice president institutional marketing head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, North Africa Ian Webber explained the global asset manager is excited to bring the offerings to market in Australia.

"The launch of these portfolios will offer Australian institutions an opportunity to access the expertise of Ariel's team who have a proven ability to identify compelling opportunities to capitalise on valuation dislocations," he said.

"This skill can only be gained after years of experience successfully investing in some of the globe's most inefficient markets, and it's a capability we're proud to be able to offer to Australian institutions."

In using short-term market inefficiencies to drive long-term returns, Ariel Investments explained its strategy is driven by in-depth fundamental and quantitative research.

"The strategies take advantage of inefficiencies in emerging markets, which offer opportunities to own undervalued companies," it added.

Given the current state of global markets, Ariel believes there are many strong reasons for investors to return to the fold, particularly in emerging markets value.

"Secular and cyclical sources are positively contributing to high earnings growth, while portfolio price-to-earnings ratios are more attractive today than they have been at any time during the investing careers of Ariel's Emerging Markets Value team," it added.

Ariel InvestmentsHenry Mallari-D'Auria
