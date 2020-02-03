Argo Investments' profit plunges

Listed investment company Argo Investments' profit has taken a dive, falling 24.4% from the previous period.

Yet Argo has maintained its half-year dividend at 16 cents per share fully franked.

The company announced a half-year profit of $118.8 million, down from $157.2 million for the first half in 2018.

The investment firm said the one-off $36.1 million Wesfarmers/Coles demerger dividend boosted 2018's results, leading to a decline in profit for the same period in 2019.

Excluding the demerger dividend, Argo's first-half profit still fell 2.3%.

The fund outperformed the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index return of 3.1%, returning 3.8% in the six months to December 31. Argo's share price reached an all-time high of $9.08 last month, thanks to the "strength in the Australian equity market and Argo's ability to deliver sustainable growing dividends over the long-term".

At the time of writing, Argo Investments was trading down 0.57% at $8.70.

Banking stocks weighed on the investment company's performance, leading to exposure changes within Argo's biggest holdings.

"Despite equity markets rising in general, the first half saw further weakness in banking stocks as escalating remediation costs, new AUSTRAC allegations and continued management changes, particularly for Westpac, continued to weigh on the sector," Argo said.

"This has resulted in a change in the composition of Argo's top 10 portfolio holdings by market value, with the major banks slipping down the order and being overtaken by Macquarie Group and CSL, which have again surged in value to become the largest holdings in Argo's portfolio at 31 December 2019."

During the six months to the end of December, Argo purchased $93 million in long-term investments, as well as adding to existing holdings.

These include investments in Amcor, AP Eagers, Corporate Travel Management, Downer EDI, Freedom Foods, Ramsay Health Care, Rural Funds Group, Treasury Wine Estates and Tassal Group.

Argo fully exited its position in Automotive Holdings Group (taken over by AP Eagers), DuluxGroup (taken over by Nippon Paint) and Incitec Pivot, and sold holdings in Milton Corporation and Nufarm.

These sales and takeovers brought in $65 million for the investment company.

Argo issued a cautionary yet optimistic outlook for the coming months, arguing the coronavirus outbreak and Aussie bushfire crisis will add fuel to the market's already volatile fire, denting the second half outlook for some of Australia's listed companies.

However, Argo said low interest rates and a possible further cash rate cut will drive equities higher, as investors throw cheap money at markets in their quest for yield.

Argo said tourism operators, education providers and exporters to China are likely to be impacted by coronavirus-sparked market volatility.

It warned that any damage to the Chinese economy could have flow-on effects in Australia.

"As China is the world's second largest economy and Australia's largest trading partner, the flow-on effects domestically could be significant if the health crisis escalates further," Argo said.

"Notwithstanding the coronavirus threat, the Australian market rose 5% in January, despite a dour outlook for the economy and company profits.

"In our view, the impacts of Australia's tragic bushfires and the unfolding coronavirus outbreak could dent the second half outlook for a number of companies and potentially lead to additional short-term market volatility."