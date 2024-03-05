Arena welcomes chief investment officer

Arena REIT (Arena) has appointed Justin Bailey to the newly created role of chief investment officer.

Reporting to Arena managing director Rob de Vos in Melbourne, Bailey will lead the capital allocation, transaction, and asset management functions of Arena, which invests in sectors such as childcare, healthcare, education and government tenanted facilities.

Bailey brings over 25 years of investment and investment advisory experience, recently serving as senior managing director at international infrastructure investor John Laing.

Prior to that, he was director of infrastructure and projects group at KPMG's corporate finance unit and a project director at Lend Lease.

"I am excited to be working with the Arena REIT team to contribute to the growth of the highly respected Arena REIT social infrastructure property business," Bailey said.

Meanwhile, de Vos said he is pleased to welcome Bailey to the team and looks forward to his contribution.

"Justin's depth in leadership and investment experience will complement our team's existing mix of skills and experiences and will be valuable at a time in which we anticipate new opportunities to emerge," de Vos said.

According to Arena's latest half-year results, the fund manager saw a 3% rise in its net operating profit, driven by like-for-like contracted rental increases averaging 5.4%.

However, it saw a dip in its statutory net profit, dropping 59% from about $47 million in HY2023 to $19 million in HY2024.