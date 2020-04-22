NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Coronavirus News
APRA to track ERS payment times
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   11:59AM

APRA is set to name and shame the superannuation funds that straggle in releasing member's money to them as part of the early release scheme.

APRA has launched new data collection to assess the progress and impact of the government's temporary early release of superannuation scheme.

From next week, registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees will be asked to complete and submit the regulators new Early Release Initiative (ERI) data collection form each week until further notice.

"The ERI reporting form will gather a range of information from RSE licensees, including the number and value of early release benefits paid to superannuation members and the processing times of those payments," the regulator said.

"It will help the government, APRA and other stakeholders monitor the take-up of the new scheme among superannuation members, and ensure licensees are processing eligible applications in a timely manner."

APRA said it intends to publish the data at both industry and fund level.

"Reporting this data using the ERI reporting form is expected on a best endeavours basis, and APRA will implement reporting through a legally binding reporting standard if the response from industry does not meet the objectives of the data collection," APRA said.

The regulator has given RSE licensees until April 29 to complete the first ERI collection form.

The announcement comes after the regulator said funds will be given five days to pay members through the ERS scheme.

In exceptional circumstances, APRA acknowledged that the process for making a payment may take longer, however still expects the RSE licensee to make payments as "expeditiously as possible".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRAERSSuperannuationERIEarly Release InitiativeEarly Release SuperCOVID-19Coronavirus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Not safe to launch: APRA
Super scammers pose as authorities
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
Time to step up or face the music
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 460rT7Cs