APRA to track ERS payment times

APRA is set to name and shame the superannuation funds that straggle in releasing member's money to them as part of the early release scheme.

APRA has launched new data collection to assess the progress and impact of the government's temporary early release of superannuation scheme.

From next week, registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees will be asked to complete and submit the regulators new Early Release Initiative (ERI) data collection form each week until further notice.

"The ERI reporting form will gather a range of information from RSE licensees, including the number and value of early release benefits paid to superannuation members and the processing times of those payments," the regulator said.

"It will help the government, APRA and other stakeholders monitor the take-up of the new scheme among superannuation members, and ensure licensees are processing eligible applications in a timely manner."

APRA said it intends to publish the data at both industry and fund level.

"Reporting this data using the ERI reporting form is expected on a best endeavours basis, and APRA will implement reporting through a legally binding reporting standard if the response from industry does not meet the objectives of the data collection," APRA said.

The regulator has given RSE licensees until April 29 to complete the first ERI collection form.

The announcement comes after the regulator said funds will be given five days to pay members through the ERS scheme.

In exceptional circumstances, APRA acknowledged that the process for making a payment may take longer, however still expects the RSE licensee to make payments as "expeditiously as possible".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.