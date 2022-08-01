APRA to improve strategic planning, member outcomes rules

APRA is revisiting the design of its rules governing strategic planning and member outcomes in superannuation, including strengthening the way in which outcomes are assessed, closer monitoring of financial resources and new rules to follow when a MySuper authorisation is cancelled.

Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes (SPS 515) came into effect in January 2020, requiring trustees to regularly assess the outcomes provided to fund members and improve them where necessary. Given the pace of change in the industry and regulatory settings since, APRA is proposing changes are made to keep pace. It also said recent benchmarking of trustees' implementation of the requirements showed there is work to be done.

Releasing a discussion paper, APRA is proposing to "move beyond the 'documentation-focus' of the implementation period - where supervisory engagement focused on the business plan, the member outcomes assessment and the business performance review, to one where member outcomes considerations are embedded and integrated across an RSE licensee's business operations."

APRA said the outcomes sought by licensees are not always clearly defined in an objectively measurable way and some demonstrate limited consideration as to how outcomes differ across cohorts which are also often constructed using "simplistic" characteristics, like age and investment option.

The regulator is proposing super fund boards only approve outcomes where they are defined in a quantifiable and objective manner. Licensees would also have to demonstrate why a cohort is reasonable in the context of the relevant RSE.

In regard to monitoring member outcomes, APRA will also look to clarify the role the annual performance test and heatmaps should play.

Meanwhile, on management of financial resources, APRA said last year's consultation process on strengthening the financial resilience of funds revealed "members would benefit from an industry that takes a more sophisticated, rigorous approach to financial resource management". Submissions highlighted the issues faced when funds hold too little and when they hold too much in the way of financial resources.

APRA is proposing licensees adopt and clearly articulate financial management related performance measures, action plans, objectives and targeted outcomes for members. They should also monitor the adequacy of financial resources in relation to business targets and triggers.

APRA is also now considering creating greater flexibility in responding to operational risk events that cause negative outcomes. While consultation won't occur until later this year, APRA said proposals will likely include increasing the scope of permitted use.

Finally, on expenditure management, APRA will consider the findings of the planned YFYS review and of last year's expenditure thematic review to inform any changes, which will then be consulted on in 2023.

When it comes to financial projections, APRA is proposing that boards only be permitted to approve projections where they, among other things, provide sufficient detail to understand the expected impacts of member contribution and rollover/payment flows and planned strategic initiatives, and have been prepared using a range of stress-testing scenarios.

Finally, where a fund decides to merge or exit, APRA said it is currently reviewing submissions to a consultation that closed in April on responding to stressors that threaten a fund's viability. Next steps will be communicated later this year while a new consultation on contingency planning will soon be announced.

The regulator said it also plans to issue a new standard related to the transfer of assets where a MySuper authorisation is cancelled. Provisions will include a requirement for an RSE licensees to transfer the assets of a cancelled MySuper product into another MySuper product. This will also be open to consultation later in the year.

"SPS 515 sought to instil in superannuation trustees a culture of continuous improvement, where even the best performers are always looking for ways to further improve outcomes for members," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

"While we have seen clear evidence that SPS 515 has contributed to greater efficiency in the industry, increased consolidation and better outcomes for members, there is still more to do.

"In particular, as the industry's approach to SPS 515 matures, we are less interested in seeing their plan on paper, and more interested in seeing evidence that it's working in members' best financial interests."

Submissions to the discussion paper released today close November 11. APRA then intends to release draft enhancements early next year for further consultation.