APRA to hunt for new deputy chair

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said a search is underway after APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole advised the Treasurer of her intention to step down at the end of her current term on 30 June 2026.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the role will be advertised.

APRA chair John Lonsdale said Cole has made an outstanding contribution to APRA since she joined in 2021.

"APRA has benefitted from successive appointments to the board with deep knowledge of the financial system. Margaret has also brought extensive experience across the private and public sector and in jurisdictions outside Australia. This expertise has been invaluable to APRA, and I thank Margaret for her leadership, support and the contribution she has made," Lonsdale said.

"Margaret is passionate about APRA's purpose and supporting the work that everyone at APRA does to deliver on our important mandate, particularly in her role ensuring superannuation trustees are acting in the best financial interests of their fund members."

Lonsdale commended Cole for her role in overseeing the implementation of the Your Future, Your Super reforms which commenced on her first day at APRA.

"These far-reaching reforms were aimed at ensuring superannuation works in the best financial interests of all Australians and improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in the superannuation industry," Lonsdale said.

"Among other achievements, Margaret initiated innovative ways of thinking and solving problems, particularly on complex supervision and enforcement matters. She drove our legal and enforcement functions into a new era and reshaped processes across APRA to be more efficient and less burdensome while skilfully overseeing the implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime.

Cole said it was a difficult decision to leave; however, she is proud of what she and the organisation achieved over her term.

"It has been a difficult decision to move on from such a critical role in a highly respected regulator with first rate colleagues and a vital mission for Australia and its people," Cole said.

"But leadership is about taking the right decisions at the right time and leaving the enduring organisation in a strong position to face future challenges."