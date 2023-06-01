APRA probes super fund payments to unions

During a Senate Economics Committee session yesterday, it was revealed that APRA is investigating the financial relationships between superannuation funds and unions.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole confirmed the regulator's ongoing scrutiny into certain transactions. While refraining from naming any entities involved, she highlighted a particular case whereby funds were transferred from a super fund to "another entity".

Cole said that APRA is examining the purpose behind the payments made by the super fund in question. The regulator is also assessing whether these transactions offered value for money to the fund's members as well as the general appropriateness of these payments.

In questioning Cole, Senator Andrew Bragg alluded to a specific instance involving a $2.5 million payment form a "relatively small" super fund to the CFMEU.

However, Cole expressed a commitment to conducting the investigations properly, respecting due process and the rights of the entities involved, while also refraining from a potential prejudicing of any ongoing investigations.

Following the Senate Economics Committee session, Bragg released a statement welcoming the APRA investigation into the "enormous" transfer of funds between super funds and unions.

Bragg said that super funds transferred $13 million to unions in the 2020-21 financial year. Further, he noted that these transactions are forecast to reach $30 million by 2030.

"These payments are not solely for 'directors fees'," he said.

"This is an illegal scheme designed to syphon retirement savings from super funds to the unions.

"The lack of enforcement action has become a joke."