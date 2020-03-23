NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
APRA heat map update in doubt
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:47PM

APRA's June update to the MySuper heat map is in question, as the prudential regulator suspends the majority of its supervisory and policy initiatives to zero in on the health of its regulated entities amid COVID-19.

The prudential regulator has put the majority of its 2020 agenda on ice until the end of September, to support its regulated entities to maintain their operations and support customers in the face of the pandemic.

APRA said the decision would allow it to "intensify" its focus on monitoring and responding to the impact of a rapidly changing environment on entities' financial and operational capacity.

As a result, an APRA spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard the regulator's recently confirmed June update of its controversial MySuper heat map was "potentially in doubt".

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The June update was set to only include new data for the fees and costs of Australia's MySuper products, and was confirmed by APRA last week.

However, the spokesperson said discussions were still ongoing within the regulator about which projects would be prioritised while it focuses on the health of regulated institutions.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The spokesperson did not confirm whether the December update of the heat map - which is set to include new data across the tool's entire range of fund performance measures - would also be impacted.

APRA said those initiatives which involve "intensive engagement with regulated entities" were the most likely to be paused.

"APRA's refocused supervision effort will involve frequent communication with entities, monitoring key financial settings, such as capital and liquidity, and responding accordingly. These engagements will be conducted virtually, unless absolutely necessary, and will continue as long as necessary," APRA said.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said it was more important for regulated entities to focus on the current crisis than the next tranche of regulatory work, given the difficult period ahead of the financial services industry, and the work APRA had done so far to ensure the industry's strength and resilience.

"APRA set out an expansive policy and supervision agenda in January, but right now it is more important that banks, insurers and superannuation trustees - as well as APRA - devote their energy and resources to responding to the impact of COVID-19," Byres said.

"We will be working with financial institutions to balance the need for timely data and information on current conditions with institutions' ability to effectively manage their own response. Given the rapidly evolving environment in which everyone is operating, we will continue to closely monitor the extent and impact of COVID-19 on APRA-regulated entities to consider if any further modifications to our supervisory and policy activities are necessary."

ASIC confirmed it had also recalibrated its regulatory priorities to focus on COVID-19, including its anticipated consultation paper on managed discretionary accounts.

The corporate regulator said the consultation was just one of several near-term, non-time sensitive activities it had temporarily halted to ensure it was focused on the difficulties to be posed by COVID-19 on the firms it regulates.

"By taking these actions, industry participants will be better placed to focus on their immediate priorities and the needs of their customers at this difficult time," ASIC said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRAHeat mapMySuperASICFinancial StandardWayne Byres
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Banks defer small business loan repayments
APRA locks in mid-year heat map update
Fight for MySuper advice fees kicks off
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Shape up on climate change risk: APRA
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TWQnHIm4