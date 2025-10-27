Newspaper icon
Apostle partners with Qtron Investments

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 27 OCT 2025   11:59AM

Apostle Funds Management (Apostle) has partnered with US-based quantitative investment manager Qtron Investments (Qtron) to provide Australian wholesale and institutional investors access to its global equity strategies.

The partnership marks the first time that Qtron's investment strategies have been available to Australian investors. Apostle will also establish funds for the wholesale market to access Qtron's products.

Qtron specialises in emerging market equities, global enhanced equities, global small cap equities, and global long/short equities. As of June 30, it has US$1.25 billion in assets under management.

Apostle managing director Mitchell Gunman said: "We believe there is a gap in the market for quantitative strategies, and Qtron addresses this by combining a disciplined quantitative approach with active research to ensure portfolios remain adaptive and consistently alpha seeking."

Gunman described the firm's investment approach as a combination of data-driven models with human insight.

"In their investment process, Qtron astutely identifies unique opportunities through diversified, idiosyncratic factor exposures at the stock level, rather than relying on broad sector or country bets. Its strong research culture and team-based process underpin resilient portfolios designed to perform across market cycles, offering Australian investors a differentiated source of potential alpha," he said.

Qtron founder and portfolio manager Dmitri Kantsyrev said: "We combine a disciplined quantitative framework with qualitative insights to make our models more adaptive and effective. As researchers, we distil intricate data to uncover patterns, and translate complexity into actionable insights to enhance the core of investment decision-making. We are excited to partner with Apostle to bring our strategies to investors across Australia."

The partnership illustrates Apostle's commitment to aligning with specialist global managers offering alternative, institutional-grade investment strategies, it said.

The collaboration will also advance Apostle's ambitions of delivering enhanced portfolio performance and diversification for Australian investors.

Read more: Qtron InvestmentsApostle Funds Management
