Investment

APAC insurers favour multi-alternatives strategies: Report

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   12:36PM

Life insurers across the Asia Pacific are favouring multi-alternatives strategies as their top asset class as it offers a more efficient path to portfolio diversification across private assets, new research suggests.

BlackRock's 2025 Global Insurance Report, which includes responses from life insurers across the world, highlighted that 30% are increasing their private markets allocation over the next 12 months.

Close to three-in-five (58%) are satisfied with their current exposure to private markets, while smaller insurers show a stronger preference for multi-alternatives.

Within private markets, insurers are mostly interested in single-strategy direct lending (39%), special situations/opportunistic (38%) and infrastructure debt (37%).

Conversely, insurers sought to decrease allocations to private equity (24%), real estate equity (21%) and real estate debt (20%).

Across the region, BlackRock deputy head of Asia Pacific Hiro Shimizu explained that insurers are sticking close to multi-alternative strategies.

"Asia Pacific insurers stand out for their focus on multi-alternative strategies which can offer a more efficient path to portfolio diversification across private assets," Shimizu said.

"As insurers across the region navigate ongoing market volatility, this emphasis on diversification underscores their commitment to long-term resilience and growth."

Meanwhile, France-based AXA group chief investment officer Jean-Baptiste Tricot, who contributed to the survey, said AXA's private market investments are concentrated in credit strategies, with a preference for floating-rate assets, which can limit exposure to interest rate duration risk.

"We expect private credit to remain a growing component of our allocation in the coming years," Tricot said.

"Given the increasing demand for electrification worldwide, infrastructure debt and equity present attractive opportunities to capitalise on these major trends, especially when structures are designed to ensure good visibility on demand and cash flows.

"We anticipate a decline in US short-term rates over the next few quarters, as the Federal Reserve resumes its rate-cutting cycle, which should support other private markets and boost appetite for transactions, particularly in private equity."

Regarding risk exposure, the report found that 73% believe they are taking sufficient risk given current market conditions.

BlackRock said insurers are showing a more cautious stance toward risk over the next 12 months, with only 13% planning to increase their risk exposure. Rather than directly de-risking through traditional 'up-in-quality' trades, insurers are enhancing diversification by balancing across different asset classes and incorporating private assets or new investment strategies.

Uniposai chief investment officer Gianluca Banfi said rising geopolitical fragmentation has reinforced the importance of diversification.

"We are actively managing concentration risks by broadening geographical exposures and carefully assessing country-specific dynamics, while maintaining a disciplined focus on liquidity and quality," Banfi said.

"At the same time, we are attentive to markets where structural growth prospects appear more compelling in light of ongoing geopolitical shifts, avoiding countries close/exposed to conflict.

"This approach allows us to capture selective opportunities created by dislocations, while continuing to prioritise stability and long-term value creation across our portfolios."

Read more: BlackRockAXAHiro ShimizuGianluca BanfiJean-Baptiste TricotFederal Reserve
