AOF sells Sydney property for $80m

As part of its ongoing value maximisation strategy, the Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) is offloading a Macquarie Park property for $80.75 million.

The sale price for 5 Eden Park Drive represents a 1% premium to the June 2022 independent valuation of $80 million, Australian Unity said.

The sale is expected to settle in March and, upon completion, will leave the AOF with no drawn debt and more than $40 million cash.

"This strong balance sheet provides a platform to continue to advance AOF's near term priorities, including progressing refurbishment opportunities and active asset management initiatives. As previously noted, the asset sales provide an opportunity to consider the potential to return capital to unitholders through a special distribution," AOF fund manager Nikki Panagopoulos said.

Any announcement regarding such a dividend would be made before June 30, she added.

The REIT also recently sold 2 Eden Park Drive in Macquarie Park, as well as 30 Pirie Street in Adelaide. The Adelaide property was one of the key reasons the AOF's portfolio value was decreased by $37.25 million last year; the property requires extensive refurbishment effective this month, leading an independent valuer to shave $16 million off its value when reviewing several other assets.

AOF will announce its half-year results on February 2023. Its share price rose slightly today, up almost 5% at time of writing to $1.71.