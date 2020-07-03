ANZ accused of paying hush money on BBSW scandal

In an action filed in the Federal Court ANZ has been accused of throwing a whistleblower under the bus, paying a fine as "hush money" and "virtue signalling" following ASIC's investigation into ANZ's alleged manipulation of the bank bill swap rate.

Levitt Robinson solicitor Stewart Levitt is representing a former ANZ employee, Etienne Alexiou, who was the bank's global head of balance sheet trading.

Alexiou was fired by ANZ in September 2015, after spending 10 months suspended from his position on full pay.

Alexiou's suspension came after he made a series of complaints to ANZ executives about things he had observed on the trading floor. His lawyer says these observations proved to be relevant to an ASIC investigation into ANZ's alleged attempts to manipulate the bank bill swap rate.

The statement of claim alleges that although Alexiou was a whistleblower and an observer of concerning trading behaviour, ANZ threw him under the bus by putting out press releases that linked his dismissal to the bank bill swap rate investigation.

He is also alleging that, despite former ANZ chair David Gonski in 2017 blaming the bank's $50 million fine over the bank bill swap rate on a "small number of traders" and saying those involved were no longer with ANZ, many of those involved actually remained in senior positions.

Alexiou had previously brought a case against ANZ over his dismissal which he withdrew in 2016. He now says his reason for withdrawing that claim was "an unscrupulous and unwarranted media assault on his reputation and character."

He claims ANZ's misconduct went beyond the matters to which the bank had confessed at the time of the $50 million fine, and even says the fine was actually "hush money" - the price it had negotiated for keeping certain incriminating facts from the public.

"The hollow men of ANZ were engaged in virtue signalling during a crisis of their own making," Alexiou said.

Levitt Robinson said the case will be a test of the new whistleblower protections brought in after the Royal Commission.

An ANZ spokesperson said: "Mr Alexiou was dismissed in 2015 for significant breaches of company policies and we will be defending the litigation."

The spokesperson added that this is largely the same claim Alexiou withdrew after mediation in 2016.