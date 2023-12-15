Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists Forum

Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists ForumBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 15 DEC 2023 12:47PM
Impact Economics and Policy lead economist Angela Jackson is set to lead discussions at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum 2024, joined by industry stalwart Don Stammer.
Bringing together more than 700 of the industry's leading financial advice, superannuation, and investment management professionals annually, Financial Standard's Chief Economists Forum will feature presentations from five of the top economists and strategists, plus an interactive audience discussion.
As master of ceremonies, Jackson will lead discussions on Australia's economic landscape outlook, local policy responses, and global forecasts for Europe, North America, and Asia.
She will be joined by renowned market strategists including La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton, Climate Council independent economic consultant and councillor Nicki Hutley, and investment market writer and commentator Don Stammer.
The event is accredited by the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) for CPD hours aligned to legislated CPD categories.
Tickets for the annual Chief Economists Forum events are now available. It will take place in Sydney on Tuesday, February 20 at the Four Seasons, and in Melbourne on Thursday, February 22 at the Grand Hyatt.
For more event information, click here.
