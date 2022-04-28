AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

DigitalBridge Investment Holdco is a wholly owned subsidiary of DigitalBridge Group, a Florida-based private equity and digital infrastructure firm.

The buyer will pay $462 million upfront, $57 million of retained future carry and performance fees, and an additional amount up to $180 million contingent on future fund raisings.

It includes international infrastructure equity assets under management of $9 billion and the management platform including the Global Infrastructure Fund series and other funds and most of the unrecognised future performance fees and carried interest. It also encompasses all of AMP's seed and sponsor investments in international infrastructure equity funds; and some of the employees located across the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia.

This follows the sale $430 million of the domestic infrastructure equity and real estate business to Dexus, announced yesterday. The sale of the infrastructure debt platform was also completed in recent months, netting $578 million.

AMP confirmed yesterday it would no longer pursue a demerger of Collimate Capital, believing the two transactions to present greater value to stakeholders.

The net capital impact of the sales for AMP is expected to be an increase of about $1.1 billion, while the costs associated with the two transactions is about $20 million post-tax.

"As AMP finalises its capital and liquidity requirements, it is the board's intention to pay down a portion of its outstanding corporate debt and to return to shareholders the majority of the net proceeds from the two sales and the sales of the infrastructure debt platform and GEFI business. This is likely to be via a mix of capital return and on-market share buy-back," AMP said.

AMP chair Deborah Hazelton said the portfolio review undertaken last year made it clear the two businesses would be better separated and simplified.

"AMP and Collimate Capital have built outstanding private markets businesses in infrastructure and real estate over many years. In selling these businesses to such respected specialists in DigitalBridge and Dexus, we are confident that the businesses' clients and the talented teams transferring with them will benefit," she said.

AMP will now focus on growing AMP Bank and its wealth management businesses, she added.

Meanwhile, AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "In DigitalBridge and Dexus we are confident we have found the right owners for both businesses. They are focused on delivering strong returns for Collimate Capital's clients and opportunities for our people. We expect both will add significant value through their scale, capability and depth of talent, which our teams will complement."

"Post completion of the two sales, AMP Limited will be a more focused entity, concentrated on driving our core banking and retail wealth businesses in Australia and New Zealand, with a core objective of accelerating our strategy and increasing our competitiveness."