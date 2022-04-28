Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022   12:39PM

AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

DigitalBridge Investment Holdco is a wholly owned subsidiary of DigitalBridge Group, a Florida-based private equity and digital infrastructure firm.

The buyer will pay $462 million upfront, $57 million of retained future carry and performance fees, and an additional amount up to $180 million contingent on future fund raisings.

It includes international infrastructure equity assets under management of $9 billion and the management platform including the Global Infrastructure Fund series and other funds and most of the unrecognised future performance fees and carried interest. It also encompasses all of AMP's seed and sponsor investments in international infrastructure equity funds; and some of the employees located across the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

This follows the sale $430 million of the domestic infrastructure equity and real estate business to Dexus, announced yesterday. The sale of the infrastructure debt platform was also completed in recent months, netting $578 million.

AMP confirmed yesterday it would no longer pursue a demerger of Collimate Capital, believing the two transactions to present greater value to stakeholders.

The net capital impact of the sales for AMP is expected to be an increase of about $1.1 billion, while the costs associated with the two transactions is about $20 million post-tax.

"As AMP finalises its capital and liquidity requirements, it is the board's intention to pay down a portion of its outstanding corporate debt and to return to shareholders the majority of the net proceeds from the two sales and the sales of the infrastructure debt platform and GEFI business. This is likely to be via a mix of capital return and on-market share buy-back," AMP said.

AMP chair Deborah Hazelton said the portfolio review undertaken last year made it clear the two businesses would be better separated and simplified.

"AMP and Collimate Capital have built outstanding private markets businesses in infrastructure and real estate over many years. In selling these businesses to such respected specialists in DigitalBridge and Dexus, we are confident that the businesses' clients and the talented teams transferring with them will benefit," she said.

AMP will now focus on growing AMP Bank and its wealth management businesses, she added.

Meanwhile, AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "In DigitalBridge and Dexus we are confident we have found the right owners for both businesses. They are focused on delivering strong returns for Collimate Capital's clients and opportunities for our people. We expect both will add significant value through their scale, capability and depth of talent, which our teams will complement."

"Post completion of the two sales, AMP Limited will be a more focused entity, concentrated on driving our core banking and retail wealth businesses in Australia and New Zealand, with a core objective of accelerating our strategy and increasing our competitiveness."

Read more: Collimate CapitalDigitalBridge Investment HoldcoDexusAlexis GeorgeAMP LimitedDeborah HazeltonDigitalBridge Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP confirms sale talks with Dexus
Dexus snaps up Collimate Capital assets
AMP completes GEFI sale to Macquarie
Dexus inches closer to Atlassian HQ
AMP Capital, Dexus secure another tenant for new skyscraper
AMP reports $252m loss
AMP Capital unveils new name
Cbus, Dexus acquire Perth assets
AMP Capital PrivateMarketsCo hires chief financial officer
AMP Capital snaps up malls in $760m deal

Editor's Choice

CPI sees greatest jump since 2000

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% in the March quarter and 5.1% annually - the greatest increases since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2000.

AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation funds must do a better job of communicating the value of group insurance, with research revealing just 25% of Australians understand what they're covered for, and many may not be adequately covered following recent reforms.

ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

CHLOE WALKER
A newly released consultation paper from the ASX suggests changes to the existing rule framework may be needed to better serve investor needs, including the merger of AQUA and Warrant Rules.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.