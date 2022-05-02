Newspaper icon
AMP launches North app

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022   12:47PM

AMP has launched a client app for its wrap investment platform North, making it easier for clients to stay connected to their investments.

Available now, investors can keep track of their super, pension and investment accounts; monitor their investments' performance; and check statements and beneficiaries via the app.

This is the initial release of the client app, with more functionality to be added, AMP said. More features will include digital consent and the ability to change client information, like address and bank details.

"Providing a great technology experience helps North clients stay connected with their investments and facilitates stronger engagement with their adviser," AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"Building this core functionality into the client app will simplify the administrative process for advisers and clients, allowing more time for the delivery of strategic advice."

Maloney added that this investment in North's tech capability complements the continuing expansion of North's investment menu, its growing managed portfolio range and competitively low fees.

"We know this combination of functionality, quality investment choice and low fees are what advisers and their clients most value in a wrap platform," Maloney said.

Read more: AMPEdwina Maloney
