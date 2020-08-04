NEWS
Financial Planning
AMP launches new managed portfolios
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   1:08PM

AMP is launching a new range of managed portfolios, available on its flagship MyNorth platform.

The actively managed IndexPlus range blends a low fee with low-turnover index-based investments, AMP said.

The range includes five products with varying risk profiles: IndexPlus Conservative, IndexPlus Moderately Conservative, IndexPlus Balanced, IndexPlus Moderately Aggressive and IndexPlus Aggressive.

"The IndexPlus range combines the benefits of active and passive strategies into a unique, low-cost investment, delivered simply and efficiently through MyNorth," AMP director of wrap product Shaune Egan said.

"Our strategy for MyNorth is anchored to the three aspects we know advisers and clients most value in a wrap platform - cost effectiveness, seamless administrative functionality and comprehensive investment choice.

"This new offer continues the delivery of this strategy, helping advisers provide their clients with tailored and cost-effective portfolios, expertly constructed and managed."

AMP said its total managed portfolio assets under management increased four-fold in 2019, while net cashflows onto the North platform increased by more than 150% in Q1 2020, year on year.

