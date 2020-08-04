AMP launches new managed portfolios

AMP is launching a new range of managed portfolios, available on its flagship MyNorth platform.
The actively managed IndexPlus range blends a low fee with low-turnover index-based investments, AMP said.
The range includes five products with varying risk profiles: IndexPlus Conservative, IndexPlus Moderately Conservative, IndexPlus Balanced, IndexPlus Moderately Aggressive and IndexPlus Aggressive.
"The IndexPlus range combines the benefits of active and passive strategies into a unique, low-cost investment, delivered simply and efficiently through MyNorth," AMP director of wrap product Shaune Egan said.
|Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution
"Our strategy for MyNorth is anchored to the three aspects we know advisers and clients most value in a wrap platform - cost effectiveness, seamless administrative functionality and comprehensive investment choice.
"This new offer continues the delivery of this strategy, helping advisers provide their clients with tailored and cost-effective portfolios, expertly constructed and managed."
AMP said its total managed portfolio assets under management increased four-fold in 2019, while net cashflows onto the North platform increased by more than 150% in Q1 2020, year on year.