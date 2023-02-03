Newspaper icon
Investment

AMP completes infrastructure equity business sale

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   12:37PM

AMP has completed the sale of the Collimate Capital international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Group.

AMP realised $528 million from the sale, including a $521 million cash payment received from DigitalBridge, $57 million from retained estimated future carry and performance fees, and $4 million of gains on foreign exchange hedges.

Additionally, AMP remains eligible for a potential cash earn-out of up to $180 million, contingent on future fund raising for Global Infrastructure Fund III and Global Infrastructure Fund IV.

In an ASX announcement, AMP said the completion supports its strategic objective to simplify its portfolio and focus on retail banking and wealth management operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Further, AMP chief executive Alexis George said the completion of the sale marked an important milestone in AMP's transformation.

"As well as simplifying and focusing our business, completion of the transaction will help unlock significant value for investors, will support our previously announced $1.1 billion capital return program, and will strengthen our balance sheet," George said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, in April 2022, AMP confirmed it would sell Collimate's infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge for $700 million.

That month, AMP also offloaded Collimate's real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management. However, this deal has been delayed as AMP awaits Chinese regulatory approval for the sale of its interest in China Life AMP Asset Management (CLAMP) to Dexus.

AMP and Dexus have engaged in discussions regarding an alternative transaction structure for the transfer of Collimate's domestic real estate and infrastructure business. The two companies entered a non-binding term sheet that outlines a two-stage completion process.

If binding agreements are reached, the transfer of most legal entities within AMP's domestic real estate and infrastructure business, along with effective day-to-day management control, would take place at the first completion stage.

First completion is expected to occur by March 2023, with the final completion dependent on the ownership of CLAMP being transferred in accordance with the existing share sale and purchase agreement.

