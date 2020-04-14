AMP Capital wholesale property fund rejigs withdrawals

AMP Capital's wholesale Australian property fund is moving asset valuations from quarterly to monthly, has fixed the distribution payouts for this year and is altering withdrawals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, which currently allows monthly redemptions, allows only 5% of the funds' total net asset value for withdrawals every quarter. It has deferred its April 15 withdrawal date to May 15.

The fund's constitution allows it to widen payment times beyond the 12-month processing time.

"It's not considered in the best interests of all investors to maintain monthly redemptions in the current economic environment. However, the changes we have announced provide investors with an ability to redeem up to 20% of their holding in the short term, with full payment made for any redeemed units over and above this threshold within 12 months," AMP Capital said in a letter to investors last week.

"Accommodating investors who may be experiencing financial distress or who wish to rebalance their portfolios was an important consideration in taking this approach. We've also had regard to feedback from investors and advisers who would prefer to remain invested in the fund but are concerned about the prospect of elevated redemptions if monthly payments are maintained through this crisis. For some investors, these changes will bring peace of mind."

AMP Capital said it will not be raising its sell spreads (it's not allowed by the constitution), and is committing to a distribution of 1.81 cents per unit in the fund for rest of 2020 which equates to 5.7% distribution yield based on March end unit price, which it says reflects its best estimate of short-term income impacts.

The fund has about $460 million in liquidity across $325 million in undrawn debt, $101.4 million in Australian REITs and $33.4 million in cash. It also owns interests in 26 properties and said may choose to sell one or more of these to enhance liquidity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund is not currently pursuing any acquisitions (it previously expected $200 million to $400 million of acquisitions in 2020), has deferred the planned construction of an industrial asset and has trimmed AREITs to 4.7% of gross assets from 9% previously.

Asset valuations will move from quarterly to monthly unless the property is being marketed for sale, is under development or co-owned, AMP Capital said.