Investment

AMP Capital retains management of AWOF

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:32PM

AMP Capital will continue to act as trustee and manager of the Wholesale Office Fund, its parent firm announced today.

AMP said that the decision made by the trustee board of the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund (AWOF) is in the best interest of unitholders after seeking advice from an independent advisory committee, lawyers, and financial advisers.

AMP Capital was in the running to manage AWOF against two other shortlisted competitors.

As a result of its continued management, AMP Capital is planning to overhaul the governance of the fund, increase manager alignment and reduce fee arrangements.

AMP Capital chief executive Shawn Johnson said: "AMP Capital remains committed to managing AWOF, which is leading the MSCI/Mercer office index over one, two and three years."

This decision recognises the commitment of the real estate team, who deliver every day for AWOF unitholders, and follows a comprehensive and detailed review against peers, he added.

Some of the assets in the AWOF portfolio include Quay Quarter and Angel Place, located in Sydney, and Collins Place in Melbourne. It tracks the Mercer /IPD Unlisted Wholesale PPI Office Index.

Real estate fund manager Kit Georgeos and assistant fund manager John O'Neill oversee AWOF.

AMP said it is providing up to $500 million in funding for AWOF and its other real estate funds ahead of the planned demerger of AMP Capital's Private Markets business.

Read more: AMPAMP CapitalAWOFShawn Johnson
