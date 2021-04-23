AMP Capital real estate distribution head departs

Tim Nation was in the role for over two years and worked closely on the origination and management of transactions in AMP's real estate platform across office, logistics and retail.

Prior to this, he was AMP Capital's head of institutional business and was responsible for Australian clients invested across real estate, infrastructure, fixed income, equities and multi-manager.

Nation was previously AMP Capital's head of real estate capital, providing a link between the clients and the real estate investment teams.

An AMP Capital spokesperson told Financial Standard that Nation left to pursue an opportunity outside the business and the company wishes him well.

"Tim's been part of the AMP Capital team for over 11 years, initially as fund manager for AWOF before moving into supporting the broader institutional team across all asset classes, before recently focusing on growing our real estate client base," the spokesperson said.

Confirmation of the departure follows news earlier today that AMP Capital global head of infrastructure equity and former chief executive Boe Pahari is set to leave the company.

Further to this, AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari will step down following the group's portfolio review and has appointed Alexis George as his successor.

Last year, AMP Capital saw the departure of portfolio manager Kristen Le Mesurier, global chief investment officer of equities David Allen, head of Australian equities Genevieve Murray, head of sustainable investments for equities Emily Woodland, chair John Fraser and group chair David Murray.