Investment

AMP Capital launches telecom asset portfolio

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:23PM

AMP Capital has launched a new investing arm within its Global Infrastructure Equity team that focuses on telecommunication assets.

Based in London, Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIP) will acquire, own and manage long-term lease contracts of underlying mobile telecom sites, with an initial focus on Europe and Latin America.

AMP Capital will invest up to $484 million (US$350m) to fund future growth, on behalf of investors in its Global Infrastructure Fund II (GIF II).

TIP was formed in partnership with Eric Overman, who founded and is the former chief executive of APWireless, a telecom tower lease investment firm. Overman takes on the role of chief executive of TIP.

AMP Capital infrastructure equity partner Adam Ringer said mobile telecom sites are a key part of mission critical wireless infrastructure.

"Telecom site growth and densification will support the rollout of 5G and quality of service improvements in more mature markets, as well as continued 4G penetration and internet access in more nascent markets," he said.

TIP chief executive Eric Overman said: "This is a unique moment in the telecom and digital infrastructure ground lease investment business. Just a decade ago, telecom site lease aggregation occurred principally in the US; today, there is a nascent international market, but penetration remains far below that in the US, creating a great opportunity for TIP."

