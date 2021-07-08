NEWS
Investment

AMP Capital GEFI sold to Macquarie

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   8:00AM

AMP is selling AMP Capital's Global Equities and Fixed Income business to Macquarie, with the division valued at $185 million.

Under the sale, the global equities and fixed income capabilities will be combined with Macquarie's public investments platform.

The total consideration includes $110 million in cash on completion and a cash earn-up-to of $75 million, payable two years after the deal is done.

The GEFI business currently manages about $60 billion in assets for AMP Australia, in addition to a number of external clients. Upon completion, which is expected in Q1 of the 2022 calendar year, all GEFI staff will transfer to Macquarie.

AMP said the sale delivers on its previously announced strategy for AMP Capital's public markets business to increase GEFI's scale, AMP said.

It is also an important step in the planned demerger of AMP Capital, it added.

"In bringing together two well-known Australian investment businesses with strong track records, we're pleased to deliver such a positive outcome for our clients, our GEFI teams and AMP shareholders. Our review of the GEFI business last year showed it had strong investment capabilities and performance but needed greater scale and broader distribution reach to compete effectively," AMP acting chief executive James Georgeson said.

"Macquarie is a high quality and respected manager, with a complementary culture and capabilities, well-placed to develop the business and deliver continued strong investment performance for its expanded client base. We are committed to working with Macquarie to integrate and transition our clients and teams, and to explore new partnership opportunities to enhance the products and services we both provide to our clients."

Also commenting, head of Macquarie Asset Management Ben Way said the transaction "represents another opportunity to add high-quality, complementary capabilities as we continue to scale the MAM public investments platform".

"It cements Macquarie's position as the leading investment manager in Australia by AUM and allows us to further diversify our client offering and bring new opportunities to clients joining us from AMP Capital," he said.

"Clients will be at the centre of our considerations as we work closely with AMP on a successful integration."

Once completed, Macquarie Asset Management expects to have total AUM of $720 billion.

The news came as Morningstar lowered its cumulative earnings estimate for AMP Capital by about 20% on the back of AUM losses. Looking specifically at the Private Markets business, flow estimates have been cut by almost 50% as the researcher assumes it will lose the Wholesale Office Fund and Community Infrastructure Fund.

The numerous departures seen recently from the Community Infrastructure Fund will likely prove material and impact AMP Capital's ability to attract new money, Morningstar said.

After all of its controversies, the researcher estimates the Private Markets business - once the jewel in the crown - is now worth about $2.4 billion. It was previously valued at $3 billion.

