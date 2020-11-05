NEWS
Executive Appointments
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   11:33AM

The former portfolio manager for AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds has found a new role, after departing the troubled investment giant in October.

Kristen Le Mesurier has been appointed head of ESG and engagement at Platypus Asset Management.

She was with AMP Capital for more than five years, most recently managing the Ethical Leaders range of funds, which have lost several mandates from super funds in recent months.

Platypus chief executive Gary Adamson welcomed Le Mesurier to the team, saying her appointment is a step towards the asset managers' goal of being a leader in ESG integration and shareholder advocacy.

"As ESG and sustainable investment continues to gather momentum here and overseas we are delighted to welcome a professional of Kristen's calibre to lead Platypus's product development in this area and to support our investment team with ESG issues as they relate to portfolio construction and performance," Adamson said.

"Kristen is passionate about engagement and driving change and has led ambitious engagement agendas on modern slavery, climate change, gender diversity, sugar and obesity and animal rights and we look forward to her contribution as part of the Platypus leadership team."

Her prior experience includes a sell-side analyst covering financials, a corporate governance analyst at Ownership Matters, a commercial litigator at Piper Alderman, and a business journalist with Fairfax.

Editor's Choice
Iress delivers on advice, super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:25AM
Iress has delivered a strong revenue performance in the third quarter in Australia driven by financial advice and super which was up 12%, and secured several new mandates in the process.
State Super appoints acting CIO
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:15PM
The $43 billion State Super has appointed an acting chief investment officer, after Gary Gabriel left for VFMC at October end.
Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super
KARREN VERGARA  |   10:55AM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.
