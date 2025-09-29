Allspring appoints head of sales for new Sydney office

Allspring Global Investments has announced Jeremy Gordon will be the head of sales for Australia and New Zealand, leading its new Sydney office.

Gordon brings over 25 years of experience in the funds management industry to the role.

He previously spent 17 years at Challenger Investment Management. During his tenure he led institutional sales and client service for Challenger Life, as well as Fidante affiliate Ardea Investment Management.

Most recently, Gordon was head of distribution for amicaa; he left that role in October last year after just four months.

The appointment follows Allspring's recent partnership with Bennelong Funds Management and the subsequent launch of the Allspring Global Income Fund for Australian investors through a local unit trust.

In his new position, Gordon will be responsible for leading sales and client service initiatives as well as strengthening stakeholder relationships with key institutional stakeholders across Australia and New Zealand.

On his recent appointment, Gordon said: "I am delighted to be joining Allspring at such a pivotal point in its growth journey,"

"I look forward to bringing my experience to contribute to the company's ongoing success and to supporting clients in achieving their investment objectives."

Head of the International Client Group at Allspring Andy Sowerby said: "Jeremy's appointment reflects our continued investment in building a world-class team to support our clients in Asia Pacific and across the globe."

"His deep asset management industry knowledge and strategic approach will be key as we broaden our reach and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors based in Australia and New Zealand."