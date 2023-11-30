Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE

Following industry feedback, Allianz Retire+ has made some updates to the Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE) product it launched earlier this year.

The first major update is the introduction of the Age Pension+ option, which enhances eligibility for the Age Pension through reduced treatment for the assets test, while limiting the death and withdrawal benefit.

"After consultation with the advice and trustee community we know a key issue for some clients when planning for retirement is assessing eligibility for the pension," Allianz Retire+ chief product and marketing officer Simon Aboud said.

"Which is why we are proud to deliver the Age Pension+ option where an adviser or retiree can have maximum flexibility to choose if they want to access higher potential age pension eligibility within a single product - an industry first."

The second enhancement is the new Spouse Insured option, which allows income for life to continue to be paid to the investor until the later death of the life insured or their spouse.

"The other big issue during retirement is understanding if income will be paid for the life of a surviving spouse in the event of death. We have enhanced our offering to provide a choice for both of these circumstances to deliver greater certainty of income and flexibility for advisers and their clients," Aboud said.

"We are committed to continually refining and updating our solutions to meet the demands of Australian retirees."

Allianz Retire+ said the enhancements follow industry feedback, from both advisers and super funds, since it launched eight months ago, as well as being in response to government calls for more flexible retirement solutions.

Earlier this year, Allianz Retire+ inked a deal with Link Group to offer AGILE to all its super fund clients, making it available on Link's Pathfinder platform.

More recently, the retirement specialist launched its Group Retirement Solutions function, giving super funds the ability to allocate retirement income products to members at scale, leveraging Allianz's global insurance capabilities.