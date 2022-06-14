Newspaper icon
Allianz names new investment chief

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   12:53PM

Allianz Australia has appointed a new chief investment officer to replace Anthony Michael who departs the insurer next month.

Michael will be replaced by Matthieu Durin, who currently works at  Allianz Investment Management SE as head of group asset liability management and strategic asset allocation.

Michael will be replaced by Matthieu Durin, who currently works at  Allianz Investment Management SE as head of group asset liability management and strategic asset allocation.

Durin spent several years working with Allianz Trade in France, where he headed up group asset management.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a fixed income risk manager at Société Générale.

Michael will leave in early July and Durin will commence the new role one month later.

In the interim, Brandon Roddis has been appointed acting chief investment officer. When the new investment chief arrives in August, he will be named deputy chief investment officer.

Roddis has worked for Allianz for more than four years, joining from Frontier, where he worked as an asset consultant.

His previous roles include investment analyst at  BT Financial Group and credit analyst at Macquarie Group.

Commenting on Michael's departure, Allianz Australia's chief financial officer Wolfgang Deichl said: "During his tenure, Anthony played a central role in building our investment team in Australia, which collectively oversees a broad range of asset classes and managers, and substantially contributed to Allianz's robust and diversified investment strategy for our entire portfolio.

"I would like to thank Anthony for his contribution and achievements over the past four and a half years. We wish him all the best.

"We look forward to welcoming Matthieu to Allianz Australia. He has a wealth of investment management experience and will play a critical role in growing and diversifying our investments in the region."

Allianz is one of the country's largest general insurers in Australia, with an investment portfolio of around $10 billion.

