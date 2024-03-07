Newspaper icon
Alex Dunnin bids farewell to Rainmaker

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024   12:54PM

After 26 years, Rainmaker Information's co-founder and Financial Standard's resident superannuation guru is going back to school - kind of.

Today marks Rainmaker executive director, research Alex Dunnin's final day with the business, retiring from the company he first joined in January 1998.

A familiar face to many, Dunnin is known for his no-nonsense insights on Australia's financial services industry, particularly superannuation.

Over more than three decades in the sector, he could always be relied on to tell it like it is and, while this could - and certainly did - ruffle a few feathers, it was always in pursuit of advancing the industry; holding it to account and pushing it to do better for members.

Dunnin first began working in superannuation in 1993, joining the Insurance and Superannuation Commission - now the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority - to lead the research program developing the first official quarterly super industry surveys. This followed three years with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a statistics officer, undertaking demographic analysis of veterans, including morbidity and mortality.

In 1998, he joined forces with Rainmaker Group managing director Chris Page and became director, research and editorial at Rainmaker Information, designing its research program and, in 2002, launching the Financial Standard masthead to market. For the past 15 years he has authored one of the newspaper's most popular columns, Brumbie, taking aim at just about everyone and everything.

Speaking on the partnership, Page said: "The last 26 years has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by resilience, shared goals, and unwavering commitment."

"It has been an honour working with Alex, through the highs and lows of managing and growing our business. His dedication has been instrumental in our mutual success."

Demonstrating that dedication, Dunnin has chalked up more than 750,000 kilometers driving from his home in country NSW to Rainmaker's Sydney office each week. In the same period, Australia's superannuation and wealth management industry has become "an amazing, global success story," he said.

"It's been an honour to help tell that story to Australia and to the world," Dunnin said.

"Rainmaker has played, and will continue to play, a pivotal role in defining how this industry is measured and judged and, in so doing, help its members make the most of the great work their funds do for them.

"The work we did pioneering how fund performance, insurance and fees can be assessed, together with the work Rainmaker did opening up how we talk about ESG were career highlights. Just wait until you see what the team has in store on retirement income and annuities research."

Dunnin isn't hanging his boots up altogether, however. In a previous life, Dunnin was a high school mathematics teacher. Having now retrained, he plans to return to the classroom, taking on teenagers and math and business studies classes.

He certainly won't be forgetting where he's come from, though.

"If I can do something positive at the high schools I may work with, it will be to help reset the way we talk about financial literacy," Dunnin said.

"Almost everything I've heard said about that topic by financial services insiders has been utter rubbish. It's time to be part of the solution rather than the constant barrage of criticism from the sidelines."

In the words of his much-loved - or loathed, depending on that fortnight's subject matter - Brumbie, giddyup.

Read more: Financial StandardRainmaker InformationAlex DunninBrumbieRainmaker GroupChris PageAustralian Prudential Regulatory Authority
