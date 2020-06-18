AIST celebrates Trustee of the Year

Former president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees and director of two industry super funds, David Smith, has been posthumously awarded the award for Trustee of the Year.

The AIST honoured Smith at its annual general meeting yesterday, recognising his decade-long service to the profit-to-member superannuation sector.

Smith passed away suddenly last November and it marks the first time the award has been presented posthumously.

Smith served as president of the AIST for two years, and was a director of industry funds Energy Super and HESTA, which he continued to serve until he died. He also served the Australian Services Union as national secretary.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said Smith was a "champion of the member" and paid tribute to his attitude and desire towards improving super for low income workers, women and other vulnerable groups.

Smith's widow, Alana Smith, thanked the super sector for recognising the efforts and contribution of her late husband.

"David dedicated his working life advocating for those who were unable to advocate for themselves," Smith said.

"He fought to improve employment conditions and to ensure that wage parity was introduced for industries that had been historically undervalued.

"As a family, we are so proud of David's many accomplishments and we sincerely thank you for recognising his contributions."

Vision Super trustee director Lisa Darmanin has been chosen to attend the institute's next global Dialogue conference on Smith's behalf.

The privilege is normally reserved for the winner of the Trustee of the Year, but has been awarded to Darmanin in recognition of Smith's role in mentoring and support for gender equality in the sector, according to the institute.