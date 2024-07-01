AIA Australia releases new member insurance portal

AIA Australia has launched a new member insurance portal that enables group insurance customers to track their claims throughout the lifecycle.

The portal promises real-time updates on claim statuses.

It also offers features such as instant document uploads and integrated digital ID verification, which are intended to reduce the administrative burdens for trustees and expedite claims decisions.

Additionally, it provides secure digital access for solicitors, carers, and other third-party representatives, which AIA claims will allow them to efficiently handle and track claims on behalf of members.

Members can also access content through articles intended to inform and educate them on insurance.

AIA chief group insurance officer Anthony Clough said that the investment in uplifting the member insurance portal is part of the company's digital strategy and reflective of its dedication to supporting claimants during their most vulnerable times.

"We acknowledge the pivotal role insurers play in providing solutions that give members the confidence to claim. That's why we've invested in uplifting our claims experience," Clough said.

HESTA, whose insurer is AIA, described the new insurance portal as an exciting development in their digital offering. It has reported a 100% increase in portal usage and a 40% drop in queries to claims call centres.

HESTA chief experience officer Lisa Samuels said the industry fund is always focussed on improving member outcomes and experiences, and accentuated the importance of the insurance claims process for members.

"This insurance portal uplift is an exciting development that can provide members with an enhanced digital experience and support them to track the progress of their claims every step of the way. "We're pleased to see there was a significant increase in the number of HESTA members lodging their claim online through the portal," Samuels said.

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has also implemented AIA's new member insurance portal, noting stronger engagement with claimants since its introduction.

CSC chief customer officer Adam Nettheim said the portal makes it easier for CSC to guide customers in understanding their insurance needs, with the portal also allowing them autonomy in managing documents and tracking claims-something that has also improved internal efficiencies.

"Making a claim due to sickness or injury is naturally stressful for members, and AIA portal's clear direction and real-time updates are helping alleviate the emotional burden of having a claim assessed. The AIA education modules are also a valuable resource for instilling confidence in our customers, and empowering them to make sound financial decisions," Nettheim said.

The portal has also been rolled out to Vanguard, AIA said.

AIA said the portal is expected to enhance APRA time to decision, and improve operational efficiencies for both itself and super funds.