NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers can step up to retirement planning boom

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:29PM

With the passing of the Retirement Income Covenant, there has never been a better time for advisers to position themselves as retirement advice specialists.

This is according to SuperEd chair Jeremy Duffield, who predicts that retirement planning will be a major focus of the 2022 Quality of Advice Review.

Advisers are said to be in the empathy business as much as in the finance business, he told a Vanguard event.

"In the real world, though, retirement is a transformative time of life and also a great opportunity for financial advisers," he said.

With some 250,000 people retiring each year and Australia having 3.9 million people aged over 65 this is "a huge market of people either retired or thinking about retirement".

Advisers have a key role to play in helping Australians align their retirement with their financial situation and therefore their own financial reality.

"That's often very hard to do. It's a major challenge to work out how long your money will last, and how much you can afford to spend," he said.

Vanguard head of distribution Matthew Lumsden said: "Insights from our client base have demonstrated that while many investors preparing for retirement share common goals including building an income stream, balancing growth and risk, and maximising their savings to avoid outliving their wealth, it is an understanding of client attitudes and beliefs that can be most valuable to advisers."

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said the passage of the Retirement Income Covenant legislation yesterday calls for stronger impartial, quality financial advice provided on retirement options and products.

"To make the most of this, Australians will need to be better supported to navigate the complexity an increased product range will bring," he said.

Read more: Retirement Income CovenantVanguardJeremy DuffieldMatthew LumsdenQuality of Advice ReviewSuper Consumers AustraliaXavier O'Halloran
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

$450 super threshold scrapped
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees
Magellan fund loses $1bn in five months
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Australian Ethical launches first ETF
Top three drive ETF surge
Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022
CFP Board welcomes new chair
Retail super fund to be wound up

Editor's Choice

Co-founder departs Future Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:35PM
One of the co-founders of environmentally friendly superannuation fund Future Super has departed after eight years.

Proxy advice reforms defeated

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:35PM
The Senate has overturned the proxy advice reforms announced at the end of last year, despite the new regime having already begun.

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Investment solutions firm Drummond Capital Partners hired an executive to lead its strategic growth efforts.

Brookfield mulls spinning off AM business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Brookfield is considering its future, saying it may look to spin off its asset management business into a separate public company.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.