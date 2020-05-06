Adviser salaries in 2020 revealed

Despite current uncertainty, latest insights show a senior financial adviser with more than 10 years' experience can still expect to take home up to $160,000 per year.

Riva Recruitment's Financial Adviser Salary Guide 2020 shows a senior adviser in Sydney or Melbourne who has been in the role for at least five years and has a minimum of 10 years' total experience can expect annual remuneration of $120,000-$160,000.

That is inclusive of superannuation, but does not take into account any possible bonuses.

For a financial adviser with up to five years' experience, a salary in the range of $90,000 to $120,000 is the benchmark, while associate advisers with up to three years in the role can take home between $75,000 and $90,000.

For paraplanners, those in a senior role - or more than three years' experience can expect between $85,000 and $100,000, while the benchmark salary for those with less than three years' experience is between $55,000 and $85,000.

Finally, those working as client services managers could expect a salary of up to $90,000 while client services officers are generally paid between $50,000 and $70,000.

Riva Recruitment said with all big four banks' having now signalled their intention to exit financial planning, there will be an influx of candidates for advice roles, many of which will need to adjust their expectations.

"Majority of bank financial advisers have been earning over $130,000 packages plus bonus, with some advisers earning north of $145,000 package plus bonus... Given the current environment, financial advisers need to reset their salary expectations to be aligned with the current market," the research said.

Further, Riva said recruitment has slowed due to business uncertainty and the difficulty in onboarding while most in the industry work remotely.

"Businesses that charge a percentage-based fee have been most effected during COVID-19. These businesses are either putting recruitment on hold, forcing employees to take a pay cut, or in a few cases, have made redundancies in support/operations staff," the research reads.

In contrast, businesses operating with a flat-dollar fee-for-service model have largely retained staff, Riva said.