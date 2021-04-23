NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Adviser numbers at five-year low
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 APR 2021   11:47AM

The financial adviser population has reverted to the pre-financial services Royal Commission days, ending at 20,667 in the first quarter of 2021.

Rainmaker analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register found that the total number of financial advisers have tapered off to levels experienced in 2016 (see Figure 1).

About five years ago, adviser numbers floated above 20,000 and peaked at nearly 30,000 at the end of 2018 as the Hayne Royal Commission was finalising its verdict.

On a year-on-year comparison, the number of advisers dropped 11% at the end of March 2021.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

The SMSF Advisers Network is currently the largest advice licensee, followed by AMP Financial Planning, Morgans, Synchron and Charter.

Over the course of 12 months, GWM Adviser Services welcomed the highest number of advisers of 173 but lost 164. AMP Financial Planning lost a whopping 389 but added 50 new advisers.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Less than a third (30%) of advisers or 14,487 are authorised to provide advice on life risk products.

Aware Financial Services with 204 and Commonwealth Financial Planning with 203 risk advisers have the largest market share in the risk advice segment.

Lifespan Financial, GWM Adviser and Capstone Financial are the fastest-growing licensees, each adding 29, 31 and 56 advisers respectively over the period. Bank-owned AFSLs continue to experience the largest fall in adviser numbers.

The report also found that bank and institutionally aligned platforms are highly favoured among advisers.

Colonial FirstChoice tops the chart, housing 10,072 advisers with an 11% market share.

AMP Flexible Lifetime (6876), Perpetual WealthFocus (5992), Asgard (5477) and BT Wrap (5208) make up the top five most-used platforms.

Outside of the major platforms, Netwealth owns the biggest market share at 2.5% with 2371 advisers, while HUB24 has 1790 advisers and a 1.9% market share.

During the March 2021 quarter, there were 538 adviser registrations with advice licensees while 1017 ceased registrations.

Read more: AMP Financial PlanningAsgardASICAware Financial ServicesBT WrapCapstone FinancialColonial FirstChoiceCommonwealth Financial PlanningFinancial Adviser RegisterGWM Adviser ServicesLifespan FinancialMorgansNetwealthSMSF Advisers NetworkSynchronWealthFocus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
ASIC cracks down on binary options
ASIC sues CBA over monthly fees
ASIC drops Caddick charges
ASIC opens breach reporting consultation
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
Former Aon Hewitt adviser banned
Netwealth FUA crosses $40 billion
Editor's Choice
Adviser numbers at five-year low
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:47AM
The financial adviser population has reverted to the pre-financial services Royal Commission days, ending at 20,667 in the first quarter of 2021.
Institutional mandates shrink
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Local institutional investors appointed 313 mandates totaling $43 billion in 2020, down from $51 billion the year before, according to Rainmaker's latest Mandate Chaser report.
AMP Capital real estate distribution head departs
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:31PM
In the latest of many executive exits, AMP Capital has confirmed its head of real estate distribution has departed after more than a decade with the company.
Defined benefit fund in SFT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   10:46AM
A defined benefit fund with $77 million in funds under management is completing a successor fund transfer to a Mercer subplan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.