Adviser fears over ASIC relief

While backed by major industry associations and advocacy bodies, those that actually provide financial advice fear new temporary relief measures offered by ASIC may push Australians towards conflicted advice.

On April 14 ASIC announced a raft of measures aimed at assisting the industry with providing affordable and timely advice during the COVID-19 crisis, namely the early release of super. As part of this, ASIC issued a temporary no-action position for superannuation trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that can be provided under intra-fund advice.

The other key measure sees the requirement for advisers to issue a Statement of Advice lifted, so long as they provide a Record of Advice and don't charge more than $300 for the advice.

Here in lies the problem, with advisers concerned Australians may be driven to accessing compromised advice from super funds.

Evalesco Financial Services director Marshall Brentnall says the initiative - taken as a measure designed to accelerate the issuance of information for clients - is "great", but won't help with the onboarding of new clients.

"Let's say someone you know is in financial distress and they want to have access to their superannuation and they're a new client, we still have to go through the new client process to be able to issue documentation in that area," Brentnall says.

Brentnall says the cost of setting up a new client - including a 75-minute consultation - would cost him a multiple of the $300 maximum fee advisers are allowed to charge, leaving him to wear the difference.

"The reality is the due diligence that you have to do prior to the meeting, within the meeting and then post-meeting... If I'm charging myself out of several hundred dollars-plus, that's not a very long meeting," he says.

TWD director Cara Graham agrees, saying even with the temporary measures advisers are still required to abide by the FASEA Code of Ethics.

"It's not as if that's [the Code] gone out of the window," Graham says.

"All the steps in the onboarding process are there to make sure that we're still understanding their [client's] situation and making the right decisions for them.

"I think this helps for a very specific purpose...But certainly for the more strategic and full onboarding process, I don't feel like there is a way to get around that."

According to Brentnall, the measures appear best suited to the capabilities of large organisations.

"I think the initiative is really designed around supporting major institutions - perhaps superannuation funds - that have either customer service officers or financial planners within them, to rapidly issue documentation to support their existing client," he says.

With super funds willing to absorb the difference, concerns about the quality of advice provided by super funds has become a central issue.

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran believes it is "pretty clear" there is a disconnect between the quality of advice Australians need and what they end up receiving from super funds, pointing to ASIC's Report 639 released last December which found just 49% of the personal advice provided by 21 super funds was compliant.

SCA is concerned funds will provide Australians with yet more poor advice because of its competing responsibilities: to act both in the best interests of the fund's members, and the individual seeking advice.

"While they [super funds] have an obligation to act in the best interests of their members, that's also often interpreted as growing the size of the fund as much as possible and maintaining as much FUM as possible," O'Halloran says.

Likewise, Graham says ultimately super funds probably don't want their members to withdraw their funds, adding that not withdrawing - if there are other options - is probably the better choice for many Australians.

However, $59 billion industry super fund Rest rejected the suggestion, pointing out it has been using SCA's own modelling as a resource to help members make informed decisions and demonstrate the potential impact of the early release measures.

"The Rest Advice team's remuneration structure does not include bonuses or commissions - there are no incentives to grow or retain funds under management," a Rest spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"We will continue to do everything we can to support our members in financial distress, including making early release payments to those who are approved by the ATO as quickly as possible."

