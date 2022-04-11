Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Advice Revolution appoints head of sales

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:24PM

Helen Thom brings over 20 years of experience in the financial advice industry and advice software market to the Advice Revolution team as its new head of sales.

Previously, Thom held roles as general manager of distribution at Midwinter and head of distribution at YTML Group (ROAR Software). She was also previously head of sales at Ignition Advice, worked at Decimal and held roles with AMP and AXA.

Commenting on her appointment, Thom said she had never worked for a product that has such a positive reaction from advisers and practices.

"Whether you're a large or small practice, it can be picked up and used straight out of the box. This is so important for businesses that want to innovate quickly and grow," Thom said.

According to Advice Revolution founder and chief executive Shaun Green, there has never been more demand for digital fact-finding tools.

They have successfully capitalised on this market trend to date, with their user growth doubling, quarter on quarter, over the last nine months.

"We want to remain at the forefront of digitising data collection for the advice industry," Green said.

"We are delighted to have someone of Helen's calibre join our team and spearhead the next phase of our growth as we continue on our mission to help more advisers run their business like it's 2022."

Read more: Advice RevolutionHelen ThomShaun Green
