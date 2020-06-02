Advice job market not all doom and gloom

There are some bright spots in the market for financial advice jobs, according to Kaizen Recruitment, despite over 1000 advisers leaving the industry since the start of 2020 and only about 50 joining.

"The implementation of restructures and exits announced in 2019 by a number of large players including AMP, ANZ, BT, CBA and MLC have left many advisers and support staff looking for work," Kaizen recruitment consultant Simon Gvalda said.

"Consumers are seeking financial guidance around changes to job circumstances, early access of superannuation, falling investments, investment property issues including increased tenant vacancies and softening of the market."

He noted that there are a few key things financial advice candidates are looking for from employers amid upheaval in the industry.

One is that they want clearly defined career pathways to see the benefits of the extra study they now have to do under the FASEA requirements.

Of course, attractive base remuneration and bonus structures and the potential for equity in the business and profit share is also appealing.

"With the rise of working from home due to the lockdown, many candidates are keen to maintain this flexibility as it can offer time and money savings. Candidates have discovered greater working productivity plus the benefits of spending more time with family and friends," Gvalda said.

"Given the current economic environment, long term job security is high on the priority list."

As for what their employers want - being conscious of cash flow in the current environment, many employers are looking for advisers who are already fully qualified.

They want them to be registered to provide financial advice, have their own referral network, have passed the FASEA standards or be on the way to passing, and they want them to be comfortable with technology.

"Holding your Certified Financial Planner qualification or Masters of Financial Planning may not be enough to differentiate your application without providing your best achievements," Gvalda said.

"We are seeing a growing backlog of recruitment needs that will be progressively released to the market as the COVID-19 government restrictions ease. It is crucial to ensure candidates position themselves to benefit from this."