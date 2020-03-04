Advice groups criticise rushed legislation

The government's plan to implement recommendations from the Royal Commission has been met with concern and criticism from financial advice industry groups.

Both the Association of Financial Advisers and The Advisers Association have lashed out at Treasury, with the former saying the reforms will make financial advice inaccessible and unaffordable for everyday Australians.

The AFA released its submissions to Treasury on ongoing fee arrangements and disclosure of lack of independence, advice fees in super and strengthening breach reporting.

"The AFA is concerned that what has been proposed with annual renewal will significantly add to the cost of financial advice and make financial advice inaccessible and unaffordable for everyday Australians," the association said.

It recommended the removal of the financial disclosure statement requirement, saying that information is already provided in product statements and the workload to prepare them is "excessive" and "prone to errors".

As for advice fees in super, the AFA is concerned that the current reform agenda is focussed on financial advisers who provide advice to retail clients and that this has created an unequal playing field.

"The AFA does not support the proposed ban on adviser service fees in MySuper," it said.

"We believe that this will disadvantage MySuper members who should have access to financial advice and should not be forced to pay for it out of their bank accounts if they are unable to afford it from their cashflow."

The AFA also took issue with page 242 and 243 of the Royal Commission Final Report which stated that the commissioner found no issues with intra-fund advice and defined intra-fund advice as not personal advice.

"This is wrong on more than one level. As has been made clear through the Parliamentary committee process, by Senator Andrew Bragg and ASIC, intra-fund advice is personal advice," the AFA submission said.

"The reason that there were no suggestions of misconduct with respect to intra-fund advice was in part as a result of the fact that, at that stage, ASIC had not done any comprehensive analysis of the quality of intra-fund advice."

The AFA also questioned the proposed new definition for a significant breach, arguing that the new definition will substantially increase the number of significant breaches reported to ASIC.

"We have also questioned why many of these measures have been focussed solely on individual financial advisers and mortgage brokers," the AFA said.

Meanwhile The Advisers Association (TAA), formed when AMP Financial Planning merged with Hillross Financial Services, called the legislation "rushed" and said it was likely to result in poorer outcomes for Australians.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said: "We are very concerned that rushed legislation may result in poorer outcomes for everyday Australians."

TAA made a submission in response to the draft legislation, which is due to come into effect from July 2020, arguing that a longer timeframe of implementation is needed to allow advisers to adapt their systems and processes.

"As it currently stands, some of the draft legislation is flawed and the timeline is both unreasonable and impractical," Macdonald said.

"If implemented, processes are likely to be duplicated and paperwork increased. This will make advice more expensive, which in turn will reduce access to advice. For those who can still afford financial advice, the client experience is likely to be worse, not better."

TAA also took issue with intra-fund advice.

"Intra-fund 'advice' is not advice, but product information. It does not consider the broader implications and options that are specific to an individual's situation," it said.

It added that positioning intra-fund advice as being provided at no additional cost is potentially deceptive and allowing it to be charged from super accounts but not from MySuper products creates an uneven playing field.