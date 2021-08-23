Actuaries Institute releases retirement policy review

Over 200 actuaries provided feedback for a new policy paper from the Actuaries Institute which is recommending a superannuation guarantee rate of 10-12%, earlier access to retirement savings and disincentives for pension lump sums and bequests.

Securing Adequate Retirement Incomes for an Ageing Australia is a policy review that took a year to complete, incorporated feedback from over 200 actuaries, and is the institute's most comprehensive review of retirement savings.

Among its recommendations is for the government to set the most appropriate superannuation guarantee contribution rate. The paper states 10-12% of salary (based on current Age Pension and means testing rules) to be the most appropriate rate, which is a contrast to Retirement Income Review's view of current SG rate being sufficient for most Australians and any increases depressing wages.

The paper says workers who permanently retire from the workforce should have access to superannuation from 60 years old. It also wants indigenous Australians, who have four to five years of lower life expectancy than the average Australian, to be able to access "at least a portion" of their super balance before they turn 60.

On retirement incomes, it wants financial incentives for workers who take a portion of their superannuation assets as a lifetime income stream, like annuity, pension or pooled longevity products. This is a method that has been used by some funds already including QSuper, Cbus, Sunsuper and BUSQ.

Conversely, it wants disincentives (above a threshold) for retirees who take their pensions as a lump sum or leave them as a bequest.

The paper supports some changes discussed in the Retirement Income Review: extending SG to cover paid parental leave, gig workers and overtime work; including superannuation assets in divorce settlements; and ensuring employers pay SG at the same time they pay wages.

It wants it to be harder for older Australians to obtain a mortgage with a long outstanding term.

"Superannuation benefits are intended to be used for retirement living rather than secure mortgages," Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said.

"...We support simplifying Age Pension means testing, improving the interaction between the retirement income and aged care systems, encouraging innovation in retirement products, and developing best practice in the provision of financial advice and guidance.

"We would also like to see structural changes such as the removal of disincentives for older Australians who want to continue to work, and greater flexibility for the role of the family home in retirement income provisioning."