A strong super system cushions the economy: ISA

An Industry Super Australia (ISA) report has called the pool of national savings created by the super system a key strength of the Australian economy and the envy of the world.

According to the report, in periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility, the long-term focus of industry funds allows it to provide capital that supports individual companies navigating short-term challenges.

"From a macroeconomic perspective, this ability to buy when everyone is selling (countercyclical investment) stabilises the economy and provides much-needed capital to help businesses weather financial market shocks," the report said.

"It helps support economic activity and employment while creating value for super-fund members."

The ISA maintained that counter-cyclical investment helps avoid prolonged economic downturns while also upholding job security.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said: "When it comes to equity finance, the super system is a key provider to the Australian industry. That was never more evident than in the depths of the Covid crises when many companies sought to bolster their balance sheets."

Citing Byres' comments, at an event where the report was launched, ISA senior policy adviser Tina Samardzija said: "We were able to determine that in 2020 as Covid first hit Australia, we saw industry funds support Australian companies to raise equity."

Evidently, in 2020, AustralianSuper participated in 40 capital raisings and invested an additional $550 million with its portfolio companies. Further, throughout the pandemic from March 2020 to June 2022, the fund provided $2.6 billion to 74 companies.

But more than just cushioning Australia's economy from recent shocks, Samardzija believes that the growing pool of capital in Australia's super system provides workers with enormous economic support and opportunity.

She added that funds were also increasingly looking to capture value for members by helping commercialise Australian ideas and innovations through venture capital and start-ups.

Explaining venture capital and super funds' relationship, Tech Council of Australia deputy chief executive Tom McMahon said: "I think in many ways we've seen the maturity of Australia's venture capital scene and tech sector go alongside the growing maturity of Australia's super system. I think the reason our venture capital funds have been so attracted to working with Australia's super funds, particularly industry funds, is because of that stable patient nature of the capital.

"Venture capital is a risky investment, you have to wait to see over time if it's paid off, you can't be looking in the first year as to whether or not you've got returns when investing in early stage, innovative companies. You need to be patient and industry funds by virtue of their scale and their appetite to invest over long-term horizons are able to be good partners for venture funds."

Meanwhile, McMahon wants to ensure that regulations don't create any unintended impediments to investments in assets like venture capital.

"There's the performance benchmarking under the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) where the benchmark used for venture capital doesn't have anything to do with the underlying asset class," McMahon said.

"How that ultimately plays out in the market, is a matter of empirics, but we want to make sure that there aren't aspects to our super regulation that impede investment in venture capital that would otherwise occur."

Equally, just because developing accurate indices for venture capital is challenging, McMahon believes that doesn't mean we should just ignore it or use a different, inappropriate benchmark.

More on unintended regulatory consequences, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia argued it would be a big consequence if YFYS stopped funds from investing in private equity or in venture capital.

Sicilia said: "We want it [YFYS benchmarks] to be appropriate and not unintended consequences driving outcomes. But, if you're comfortable that you have a sufficient buffer between failing the test and where you are today, then you could safely ignore YFYS and proceed with venture capital investment."

But he added that ignoring the test didn't equate to not measuring it, rather funds just didn't have to be concerned about failing just because of investments in venture capital.