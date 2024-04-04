Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

A quarter of advised Australians nervous about retirement

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 APR 2024   12:15PM

Physical health and financial security are the primary factors influencing how content Australians in or near retirement are, according to a new report.

Challenger's inaugural Retirement Happiness Index, in collaboration with independent research house YouGov, conducted the study of over 1000 Australians over 60 to delve into the intricacies of retirement happiness.

The study revealed a score of 70 for Australians over 60 encompassing a range of factors such as mental and physical health, social connections, purpose, and financial wellbeing.

Notably, activities and hobbies scored the highest (79.5) followed by mental health (77.6).

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Physical health (61.5) and financial stability (56.3) were flagged as areas with the most potential for improvement in enhancing overall wellbeing.

More than two in three (66%) Australians over 60 said they would be much happier if they didn't have to worry about finances in retirement, while more than 70% believe a guaranteed income in retirement would significantly boost happiness, with more than 40% strongly agreeing.

Challenger chief executive, customer Mandy Mannix said it was fantastic to see majority of Australians were enjoying or expecting a happy, healthy retirement.

"A better retirement is about so much more than finances but having a degree of confidence that your savings will last plays an important role," Mannix said.

"Almost half of respondents identify financial security as an area they wish to improve, highlighting the work we must do as an industry to safeguard retirees' golden years and foster a better, happier retirement.

"Reassuringly retirees felt their happiness would improve with access to the right financial education, as well as support through financial advice and a regular income to enjoy a safe, stable retirement. This would empower retirees with the confidence to spend and capacity to pursue their passions."

Rising cost of living impacting retirees' happiness

Rising cost-of-living and affordability were growing concerns, with two in three Australians over 60 saying it impacted their confidence that they would have enough money for retirement.

Unadvised Australians were more likely to report cost-of-living as having a significant impact to their financial security (39%) compared to those who have received financial advice (25%).

"We know the fear of outliving savings is a growing concern among older Australians. Providing retirees with the confidence to convert their retirement savings into a regular income can materially improve their quality of life, supporting better retirement outcomes as well as benefiting broader society and the Australian economy," Mannix said.

Read more: RetirementChallengerMandy MannixYouGov
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Selfwealth expands leadership team
Baby boomers turn to local private debt: Research
Iress loses key wealth executive
Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies
AustralianSuper calls for an 'account for life'
Super funds lack data for effective retirement assistance: Study
Oaktree's local head of distribution resigns
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate
How young Australians are missing out on better super returns

Editor's Choice

GSFM partners with Eastspring to deliver new EM offering

ELIZA BAVIN
The new offering will be available to institutional, wholesale and family office investors.

Fund managers prepare for harsher penalties

ELIZA BAVIN
A shocking 86% of alternative fund managers are budgeting for higher fines.

JANA appoints new investment trusts leads

ELIZA BAVIN
JANA Investment Advisers has appointed a head of investments, investment trusts, and a head of diversified portfolios, investment trusts.

Treasury mulls transfer balance credit provision reforms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government is consulting on changes to provisions afforded to some super fund members to ensure they are not negatively impacted in the event of a merger.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach