A quarter of advised Australians nervous about retirement

Physical health and financial security are the primary factors influencing how content Australians in or near retirement are, according to a new report.

Challenger's inaugural Retirement Happiness Index, in collaboration with independent research house YouGov, conducted the study of over 1000 Australians over 60 to delve into the intricacies of retirement happiness.

The study revealed a score of 70 for Australians over 60 encompassing a range of factors such as mental and physical health, social connections, purpose, and financial wellbeing.

Notably, activities and hobbies scored the highest (79.5) followed by mental health (77.6).

Physical health (61.5) and financial stability (56.3) were flagged as areas with the most potential for improvement in enhancing overall wellbeing.

More than two in three (66%) Australians over 60 said they would be much happier if they didn't have to worry about finances in retirement, while more than 70% believe a guaranteed income in retirement would significantly boost happiness, with more than 40% strongly agreeing.

Challenger chief executive, customer Mandy Mannix said it was fantastic to see majority of Australians were enjoying or expecting a happy, healthy retirement.

"A better retirement is about so much more than finances but having a degree of confidence that your savings will last plays an important role," Mannix said.

"Almost half of respondents identify financial security as an area they wish to improve, highlighting the work we must do as an industry to safeguard retirees' golden years and foster a better, happier retirement.

"Reassuringly retirees felt their happiness would improve with access to the right financial education, as well as support through financial advice and a regular income to enjoy a safe, stable retirement. This would empower retirees with the confidence to spend and capacity to pursue their passions."

Rising cost of living impacting retirees' happiness

Rising cost-of-living and affordability were growing concerns, with two in three Australians over 60 saying it impacted their confidence that they would have enough money for retirement.

Unadvised Australians were more likely to report cost-of-living as having a significant impact to their financial security (39%) compared to those who have received financial advice (25%).

"We know the fear of outliving savings is a growing concern among older Australians. Providing retirees with the confidence to convert their retirement savings into a regular income can materially improve their quality of life, supporting better retirement outcomes as well as benefiting broader society and the Australian economy," Mannix said.