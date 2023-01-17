73% of chief executives predict global economic decline: PwC

A PwC survey shows that 73% of chief executives predict global economic decline in 2023, the most pessimistic outlook in over a decade.

Moreover, according to the PwC Global CEO Survey, nearly 40% of chief executives think their organisations won't be viable in a decade in they continue their current trajectory.

Chief executives also saw challenges to profitability within their industries over the next decade, with 56% saying changing customer demand and preferences will impact profitability, 53% citing changes in regulation, 52% pointing to labour/skills shortages, and 49% highlighting technology disruptions.

Inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict topped chief executives' concerns.

The survey said chief executives are revising business models due to geopolitical conflicts, with 46% adjusting supply chains, 46% re-evaluating market presence or expanding into new markets, and 41% diversifying their product/service offering in response to potential disruptions.

Meanwhile, chief executives were said to be cutting costs but not headcount or compensation.

Over half of chief executives reported reducing operating costs, while 51% reported raising prices. However, 60% of chief executives said they don't plan to reduce the size of their workforce in the next 12 months.

PwC global chair Bob Moritz commented: "A volatile economy, decades-high inflation, and geopolitical conflict have contributed to a level of chief executive pessimism not seen in over a decade."

"Chief executives globally are consequently re-evaluating their operating models and cutting costs, yet despite these pressures, they are continuing to put their people front and centre as they look to retain talent in the wake of the Great Resignation.

"If organisations are not only to thrive - but survive the next few years - they must carefully balance the dual imperative of mitigating short-term risks and operational demands with long-term outcomes - as businesses that don't transform, won't be viable."