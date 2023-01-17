Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

73% of chief executives predict global economic decline: PwC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 17 JAN 2023   12:51PM

A PwC survey shows that 73% of chief executives predict global economic decline in 2023, the most pessimistic outlook in over a decade.

Moreover, according to the PwC Global CEO Survey, nearly 40% of chief executives think their organisations won't be viable in a decade in they continue their current trajectory.

Chief executives also saw challenges to profitability within their industries over the next decade, with 56% saying changing customer demand and preferences will impact profitability, 53% citing changes in regulation, 52% pointing to labour/skills shortages, and 49% highlighting technology disruptions.

Inflation, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical conflict topped chief executives' concerns.

The survey said chief executives are revising business models due to geopolitical conflicts, with 46% adjusting supply chains, 46% re-evaluating market presence or expanding into new markets, and 41% diversifying their product/service offering in response to potential disruptions.

Meanwhile, chief executives were said to be cutting costs but not headcount or compensation.

Over half of chief executives reported reducing operating costs, while 51% reported raising prices. However, 60% of chief executives said they don't plan to reduce the size of their workforce in the next 12 months.

PwC global chair Bob Moritz commented: "A volatile economy, decades-high inflation, and geopolitical conflict have contributed to a level of chief executive pessimism not seen in over a decade."

"Chief executives globally are consequently re-evaluating their operating models and cutting costs, yet despite these pressures, they are continuing to put their people front and centre as they look to retain talent in the wake of the Great Resignation.

"If organisations are not only to thrive - but survive the next few years - they must carefully balance the dual imperative of mitigating short-term risks and operational demands with long-term outcomes - as businesses that don't transform, won't be viable."

Read more: PwCInflationBob MoritzEconomics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US inflation hits one-year low
World Bank warns of a sharp global growth decline
Top 10 issues for super funds in 2023: KPMG
Mercer identifies investment opportunities for 2023
Sovereign wealth funds increase investment horizons, private market exposure
Cost of retirement in lockstep with inflation: ASFA
Interest rates will jump to slay "the evil of inflation": Lowe
Australian housing slump marches on
Budget deficit pressured by debt costs
RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts

Editor's Choice

We're doing a huge amount: Aware Super

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart says the fund is making a significant investment in its financial advice capabilities, regardless of what comes out of the Quality of Advice Review.

From strength to strength: GQG Partners

ANDREW MCKEAN
GQG Partners is aiming to be a top-ranking active equity manager in Australia, according to managing director Laird Abernethy.

Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of Asia Pacific for Natixis Investment Managers is being promoted to a new position.

Fraudsters jailed over international crypto scam

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Four people have been jailed in the UK over a $37 million fraud carried out on an Australian cryptocurrency exchange five years ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.