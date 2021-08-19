360 Capital winds up listed equities business

ASX-listed 360 Capital has wound up its Active Value Fund and sold Ralton Asset Management, as it exits listed equities.

The move follows TGP's decision to focus on higher-margin private equity business.

The Active Value Fund was launched in November 2019 and managed by Dennison Hambling. It listed on the Chi-X last year.

Ralton was also a recent investment for 360 Capital. It bought the SMA-focused boutique from Melbourne's Copia Investment Partners in February 2020.

Ralton's co-founder Will Rigall has bought back the firm from 360 Capital and signed a strategic collaboration with Clime Investment Management.

Alongside exiting the listed equities business, 360 Capital has started a formal sales process for its digital infrastructure holdings, where it has co-investment and management rights.

It currently has $65.5 million invested in such assets including the ASX-listed Global Data Centre Group.

It said it has received "numerous approaches" to acquire GDC's assets, but the process will take time and is not certain.

Earlier this year, 360 Capital failed in a protracted campaign to take over Evans and Dixon (since renamed to E&P Financial Group).

TGP first appeared on Evans Dixon's shareholder register after the FY20 results (where it reported a statutory loss of $30.5 million), and co-founder Alan Dixon's departure. Eventually, it built a 20.22% shareholding in the company but had to drop the takeover bid in April.

It has since offloaded its EP1 stake, which it says, netted a profit of $9.1 million or an IRR of 54%.