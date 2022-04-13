Newspaper icon
3000 advisers left industry last year

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:05PM

More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

The number of ASIC-registered financial advisers decreased 15% through the 12 months to end March 2022 to reach 17,602. This implies 3075 advisers exited the industry in the period.

There are now 2090 licensees operating, 79 less than the same time in 2021.

The number of financial advisers is now back to where it was over seven years ago, in December 2014.

The entire growth in financial adviser numbers as a result of the introduction of ASIC Financial Adviser Register has now completely evaporated.

Independence continues as a trend, with the big banks now out of wealth. Almost two-thirds of financial advisers, 62%, are now non-aligned. This leaves 38% who are associated with aligned AFSLs.

The number of aligned advisers fell 1622 in the past 12 months and the number of non-aligned advisers fell 1453, the former fell two-thirds faster; by 19.7% compared to 11.7%.

Rainmaker estimates the number of new entrants into the sector in the year to March end doubled from 84 at end 2021 to 156 at end March 2022.

AMP Financial Planning is the largest advice licensee with 588 financial advisers, ahead of second place Morgans Financial with 452 and Synchron with 371.

IOOF has more advisers overall, with 1490 financial advisers registered, meaning it has more advisers than AMP. However, these advisers are spread over its several licensee brands.

3000 advisers left industry last year

