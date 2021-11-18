2021 FPA Award winners revealed

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) yesterday announced the winners of the 2021 FPA Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the FPA Awards recognises exceptional financial planners, paraplanners, university students and advice practices from across Australia.

The awards also celebrate the individuals and businesses who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding results for clients and give back to the community.

Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers (Capital Partners) Principal Kathryn Creasy took home the coveted FPA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award.

The award acknowledged Creasy's outstanding approach to providing comprehensive financial planning advice to her clients but also her passion for mentoring those within her team and the broader profession.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori made note of Creasy's exemplary work in the field.

"Kathryn exemplifies our FPA membership as a modern professional financial planner," De Gori said.

"She is a shining example to all those that are considering a career in financial planning and the life-changing difference our work can make with a client."

In her first year as an FPA finalist, Creasy was delighted by the announcement.

"Being recognised helps to bring financial advice back into a positive light because what the Royal Commission didn't show is the thousands of advisers out there who have been making a positive impact for many years," Creasy said.

Other award winners were: