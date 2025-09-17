Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Zenith reaffirms Metrics ratings amid doubts

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:36PM

Zenith Investment Partners has reaffirmed all ratings for Metrics Credit Partners' funds following the recent downgrades by another research house.

Two of Metrics' funds were downgraded by Lonsec over governance concerns earlier this month.

The downgraded funds were the Metrics Income Opportunities Trust from 'recommended' to 'investment grade', and Metrics Master Income Trust from 'highly recommended' to 'recommended'.

Despite noting similar issues persist, Zenith Investment Partners head of alternatives and global fixed income Rodney Sebire upheld the ratings for all of Metrics' funds, stating that Metrics, as a growing business, will encounter "additional complexities".

"While the growth of its debt and equity business has created additional complexities, Metrics' commitment to evolving its corporate governance function has been ongoing," Sebire stated in the rating note.

"In our opinion, the separation of investment teams, governance role of external responsible entities (separate for debt and equity interests), use of external valuation agents and the inbuilt protection mechanisms in typical lending transactions (inter-creditor deeds, role of quantity surveyors), ensure that all funds are managed in the best interests of unit holders with any potential conflicts carefully managed."

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust retained the 'recommended' rating, while the Metrics Master Income Trust remains 'highly recommended' under Zenith's assessment.

Explaining the varied rating outcomes, Sebire told Financial Standard that it operates under a similar business model to other research houses, including Lonsec, and any discrepancy in rating outcomes would be the result of a diverse market view.

"We had several client queries in terms of our position [on the matter], and we thought it was best to communicate to our research clients that we reaffirmed our position and that hasn't changed," Sebire said.

"We effectively reassigned all our ratings to Metrics in May when we did our sector release, with some of the recent media interest, we thought that was appropriate to communicate... because we have a different opinion to Lonsec. I guess that's what makes a market."

He also reiterated that he has covered the strategies since Metrics' initial launch in 2017, and given the complex nature of the business, he believes it is imperative to have been "there for the journey" to understand the different layers and structure of the company.

In relation to the governance issues, Sebire believes the firm has also improved immensely since the initial report.

"They've [Metrics] been setting up an oversight, mandate committee that has been an ongoing process that they've had to evolve," Sebire said

"The Korean National Pension Service (NPS) just took a 4% stake in Metrics... you would hope that the NPS did a lot of due diligence in terms of understanding the framework and whether that was consistent with best practice."

He added that there's been several enhancements in the time Zenith has been covering the strategy, including adding independent directors to the board and greater in-built protection in terms of lending agreements.

"There are intercreditor deeds that spell out the rights of different investors in different parts of the structure, and we do think they are consistent with best practice, and not something that you can ignore when you're assessing the risk of these strategies," Sebire said.

While Metrics said it does not comment on separate rating outcomes, during an investor update this morning chief executive Andrew Lockhart said Lonsec's reference to its governance issue was "significantly" complex, reinforcing that the firm has since implemented a "strong board" including the three independent non-executive directors.

Read more: LonsecZenith Investment PartnersMetrics Credit PartnersMetrics Income Opportunities TrustMetrics Master Income TrustAndrew LockhartFinancial StandardKorean National Pension ServiceRodney Sebire
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
UniSuper hires from Lonsec
Zenith names portfolio solutions lead
Natixis IM adds distribution leads
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
Court extends freezing orders on First Mutual Private Equity
NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable
Brighter Super to add 68k new members
Super funds test cybersecurity resilience
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens

Editor's Choice

Zenith reaffirms Metrics ratings amid doubts

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:36PM
Zenith Investment Partners has reaffirmed all ratings for Metrics Credit Partners' funds following the recent downgrades by another research house.

RBA's Hauser warns super funds of $1tn FX risk

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Andrew Hauser said super funds must adapt to manage their growing foreign exchange exposures.

Rest invests $390m in US REIT

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:22PM
The $100 billion superannuation fund has contributed $390 million as part of a co-investment with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital.

Private markets, asset class correlations upending 60-40 portfolio

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The rise of private markets and increasing intra- and inter-fund correlation among asset classes should prompt financial advisers to rethink the traditional 60-40 portfolio.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

SEP
22

Berkshire Global Advisors M&A Symposium 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media