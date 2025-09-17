Zenith reaffirms Metrics ratings amid doubts

Zenith Investment Partners has reaffirmed all ratings for Metrics Credit Partners' funds following the recent downgrades by another research house.

Two of Metrics' funds were downgraded by Lonsec over governance concerns earlier this month.

The downgraded funds were the Metrics Income Opportunities Trust from 'recommended' to 'investment grade', and Metrics Master Income Trust from 'highly recommended' to 'recommended'.

Despite noting similar issues persist, Zenith Investment Partners head of alternatives and global fixed income Rodney Sebire upheld the ratings for all of Metrics' funds, stating that Metrics, as a growing business, will encounter "additional complexities".

"While the growth of its debt and equity business has created additional complexities, Metrics' commitment to evolving its corporate governance function has been ongoing," Sebire stated in the rating note.

"In our opinion, the separation of investment teams, governance role of external responsible entities (separate for debt and equity interests), use of external valuation agents and the inbuilt protection mechanisms in typical lending transactions (inter-creditor deeds, role of quantity surveyors), ensure that all funds are managed in the best interests of unit holders with any potential conflicts carefully managed."

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust retained the 'recommended' rating, while the Metrics Master Income Trust remains 'highly recommended' under Zenith's assessment.

Explaining the varied rating outcomes, Sebire told Financial Standard that it operates under a similar business model to other research houses, including Lonsec, and any discrepancy in rating outcomes would be the result of a diverse market view.

"We had several client queries in terms of our position [on the matter], and we thought it was best to communicate to our research clients that we reaffirmed our position and that hasn't changed," Sebire said.

"We effectively reassigned all our ratings to Metrics in May when we did our sector release, with some of the recent media interest, we thought that was appropriate to communicate... because we have a different opinion to Lonsec. I guess that's what makes a market."

He also reiterated that he has covered the strategies since Metrics' initial launch in 2017, and given the complex nature of the business, he believes it is imperative to have been "there for the journey" to understand the different layers and structure of the company.

In relation to the governance issues, Sebire believes the firm has also improved immensely since the initial report.

"They've [Metrics] been setting up an oversight, mandate committee that has been an ongoing process that they've had to evolve," Sebire said

"The Korean National Pension Service (NPS) just took a 4% stake in Metrics... you would hope that the NPS did a lot of due diligence in terms of understanding the framework and whether that was consistent with best practice."

He added that there's been several enhancements in the time Zenith has been covering the strategy, including adding independent directors to the board and greater in-built protection in terms of lending agreements.

"There are intercreditor deeds that spell out the rights of different investors in different parts of the structure, and we do think they are consistent with best practice, and not something that you can ignore when you're assessing the risk of these strategies," Sebire said.

While Metrics said it does not comment on separate rating outcomes, during an investor update this morning chief executive Andrew Lockhart said Lonsec's reference to its governance issue was "significantly" complex, reinforcing that the firm has since implemented a "strong board" including the three independent non-executive directors.