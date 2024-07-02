Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

WTW names new head for Australia and New Zealand

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUL 2024   12:29PM

WTW has appointed James Baum, formerly the global head of wholesale and specialty broking at Aon, as head of Australia and New Zealand, and head of corporate risk and broking, effective July 15.

Baum held many leadership roles over his 18-year tenure at Aon, such as chief executive of Australia and chief broking officer for the Pacific region. Before that, he spent over 12 years at Marsh and Sedgwick.

"James is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience and has a proven track record of supporting growth and managing business operations," WTW head of international and head of risk and broking international Pamela Thomson said.

"We've made tremendous progress and built great foundations for growth in Australasia in recent years, thanks to Simon Weaver, and now with James' leadership, we are poised to take this to the next level."

Notably, Weaver will continue as WTW head of Asia Pacific and head of corporate risk and broking.

He succeeded Andrew Boal, who spent nearly 30 years at WTW.

Boal is now a partner in Deloitte's superannuation and investment practice.

Weaver said that WTW's value proposition around risk and specialisms is gaining traction with clients across Australasia.

He added that Baum's knowledge and experience in the region will "supercharge our growth."

Baum said he is excited to join WTW at a time of significant growth and opportunity in Australasia.

"WTW is well positioned to compete in the market - the company is winning new business and bringing the best solutions and talent to serve the people, risk and capital needs of clients," he said.

He added that he looks forward to helping WTW in Australasia reach its full potential.

