World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release

The international pension body is warning of the dangers in governments allowing unrestricted pension withdrawals as a pandemic response.

The WPA represents pension plans and providers in Europe, the United States of America, Canada, Latin America, and Australia. Currently, Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) chief executive Eva Scheerlinck serves as its president.

WPA has sent an International Federation of Pension Fund Administrators (FIAP) endorsement to the OECD about the practice, just as Chile and Peru look to extend COVID pension withdrawal schemes.

"Unrestricted withdrawal of pension savings intended to provide retirement income without repayment will undermine the retirement security those funds are intended to provide," Scheerlinck said.

"This will only aggravate the situation of these workers in their old age, since they will suffer from greater financial fragility at the time of retirement."

According to WPA, Chile has drained 25% or US$50 billion of retirement savings already after three rounds of withdrawals (for up to 10% of the funds).This has left five million Chileans without any retirement savings at all.

In Peru, about US$28 billion or 64% of existing funds would be withdrawn as government approves new mechanisms. This would leave almost six million residents without any retirement savings.

In Australia, the total COVID early release withdrawals of $36.4 billion during 2020 were a smaller fraction of total superannuation assets of $3 trillion, than the impact seen in Chile and Peru.

However, a study from The McKell Institute found COVID early release applicants had already lost $3164 each in savings as they lost out on the strong market rebound. The report added many of these would have to make voluntary contributions to top up their retirement savings.