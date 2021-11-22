NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Women advisers drop to 21%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:28PM

The number of women working in the financial advice industry has dropped to 21% compared to 25% two years ago.

Rainmaker's modelling of the September ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that only one in five financial advisers out of the total pool of 19,238 are women.

The ratio is reflected across aligned and non-aligned AFSLs. Aligned AFSLs edge out the non-aligned at 23% and 21% respectively.

The SMSF Advisers Network (33%), AMP Financial Planning (19%), Charter Financial Planning (18%), Morgans Financial (15%), Merit Wealth (30%), Synchron (17%), Capstone (24%), Commonwealth Financial Planning (37%), RI Advice (23%) and Consultum (17%) have the highest proportion of women.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

In terms of actual adviser numbers, AMP Financial Planning (653) leads with the highest number of advisers, followed by the SMSF Advisers Network (647), Morgans Financial (469), Synchronised Business Services (422), Charter Financial Planning (411) and Consultum Financial Advisers (375).

Geographically, gender ratios range from a high of 28% in the Northern Territory to as low as 19% in Western Australia.

"Women adviser AFSLs are nevertheless no more concentrated than other AFSLs as all AFSLs have the same top-10 concentration ratios. Merit Wealth's women adviser ratio is a very high 30%," the report reads.

"But while it may seem that more boutique AFSLs have higher proportions of women advisers, Rainmaker's analysis show that the gender ratio is identical for all size categories of AFSLs."

Read more: AMP Financial PlanningCharter Financial PlanningMorgans FinancialRainmakerSMSF Advisers NetworkCommonwealth Financial PlanningConsultum Financial Advisers
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Adviser exits continue, industry recruits 50
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?
Unlisted unit trust conversions boost ETP sector
Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%
Commonwealth Financial Planning to shutter
REI Super makes drastic fee changes
Midwinter appoints head of product
Failing Asgard super option to close
Adviser overwhelm explained
HESTA hires growth executive

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.