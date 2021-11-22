Women advisers drop to 21%

The number of women working in the financial advice industry has dropped to 21% compared to 25% two years ago.

Rainmaker's modelling of the September ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that only one in five financial advisers out of the total pool of 19,238 are women.

The ratio is reflected across aligned and non-aligned AFSLs. Aligned AFSLs edge out the non-aligned at 23% and 21% respectively.

The SMSF Advisers Network (33%), AMP Financial Planning (19%), Charter Financial Planning (18%), Morgans Financial (15%), Merit Wealth (30%), Synchron (17%), Capstone (24%), Commonwealth Financial Planning (37%), RI Advice (23%) and Consultum (17%) have the highest proportion of women.

In terms of actual adviser numbers, AMP Financial Planning (653) leads with the highest number of advisers, followed by the SMSF Advisers Network (647), Morgans Financial (469), Synchronised Business Services (422), Charter Financial Planning (411) and Consultum Financial Advisers (375).

Geographically, gender ratios range from a high of 28% in the Northern Territory to as low as 19% in Western Australia.

"Women adviser AFSLs are nevertheless no more concentrated than other AFSLs as all AFSLs have the same top-10 concentration ratios. Merit Wealth's women adviser ratio is a very high 30%," the report reads.

"But while it may seem that more boutique AFSLs have higher proportions of women advisers, Rainmaker's analysis show that the gender ratio is identical for all size categories of AFSLs."