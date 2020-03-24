NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAR 2020   3:31PM

The woman who ran BT Financial Group's advice remediation program has revealed what financial advisers need to know about remediation, and why some of the banks may make their remediation teams permanent.

Melissa Bogg was program director and head of operations for advice remediation at BT Financial Group from 2016 to 2018, after that she was transformational director and head of automation.

Now, Bogg has established a consulting firm called Lively Consulting and is convinced the entire financial advice industry could learn lessons from the big banks' remediation programs.

"Many companies are seeing the value of retaining their skilled remediation resources," Bogg told Financial Standard.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"I think this is in part due to the investment in training for often complex remediation specific work and the identification of more work in the pipeline as a result of the Royal Commission."

In Bogg's own experience, remediation took longer than expected. She puts the delays down to two things - data and people.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Gaining access to the data required to effectively remediate can be more complex than expected, especially when dealing with older cases, and communicating with customers who have had trust broken can prove difficult and time consuming.

"Whether you are operating a large business or a small one, you'll never to get it right all the time," Bogg cautioned.

"With many companies positioning the customer at the centre of their thinking, it makes perfect sense to retain a structure and experts in place to fix mistakes."

ASIC has said its tally for remediation provisioning for the industry is now well above $10 billion.

With remediation programs from the fallout of the Royal Commission still under way, a career move into remediation may be something for some financial advisers to consider.

NAB's remediation bill topped $2 billion last year, Commonwealth Bank's came in at $2.2 billion and ANZ's was just over $1 billion.

In May last year Westpac said it was likely to have to repay more than 30% of the ongoing advice service fees charged by authorised representatives of Magnitude and Securitor.

In its 2019 results, AMP estimated its remediation costs would hit $778 million.

Many of the big banks have boosted their remediation teams significantly in the last year, with ANZ's growing by 50% and the NAB team ballooning to 950 people.

Remediation work can actually be rewarding, Bogg said.

"Remediation advisers can make a real difference to clients' financial futures," she said.

She shared the story of one case where a customer received a payment that meant they could schedule much needed surgery.

"The client was beside themselves with relief and the adviser happy to put things right by the customer and win back trust in the industry," Bogg said.

"In my opinion there are three key traits for a good remediation adviser - they understand all aspects of the advice process, they are detail orientated and meticulous with recordkeeping, and they can easily engage and empathise with customers."

Read more: BT Financial GroupRoyal CommissionANZNABASICCommonwealth BankLively ConsultingMagnitudeMelissa BoggSecuritorWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
Westpac not evacuated, misinformation abounds
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
ANZ wealth exit sees hundreds of jobs go
Former ANZ adviser banned
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Westpac hit with another class action
Editor's Choice
EY appoints wealth, asset management leader
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
EY has welcomed a new wealth and asset management leader for Oceania.
Recovery expected in 2021: IMF
ELIZA BAVIN
Although the outlook for 2020 looks bleak, recovery is on the cards for 2021, according to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.
Cbus Property launches new project
ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus Property and Scentre Group have announced a joint venture partnership to construct a new building in the Sydney CBD.
Chief economist update: Lock us in Scotty!
BENJAMIN ONG
Australia needs to nip COVID-19 in the bud and lockdown before everything gets out of hand and we're forever throwing good money after this bad virus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pfMopM9w