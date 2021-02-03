NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
What to expect from February reporting season
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 FEB 2021   12:47PM

On February 18, ASX-listed companies with a combined market cap of over $400 billion will release their results and sell-side analysts at Morgan Stanley are bullish.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently upgraded their target for ASX200 from 6700 points to 7100. They also expect dividend yields to bounce from the current 3.4% to about 4% in FY22.

"This assumed a lift in 12m-12m market EPS levels to 405, or 11% above current consensus expectations. Our P/E multiple increases incrementally to 17.5x but below current levels of 19.5x," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Chris Nicol said in a January 28 note.

This reporting season comes as nearly 57% of the stocks in Morgan Stanley's coverage universe withdrew guidance. However, about 80% of them providing a "trading update".

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"The earnings recovery has started at a faster pace. A combination of strong momentum in Materials earnings, continued upside surprises in consumer-linked, as well as pockets of strength in housing, have formed a resilient base."

The firm also polled its own sell-side analysts on their earnings expectations for February. About 60% of them are expecting earnings to be in line with consensus forecasts, while 30% think they will be higher than consensus.

Nearly a quarter (24%) thought there was an upside risk to earnings while only 10% saw a downside skew risk to earnings.

Many financials will start reporting next week, with Challenger and Macquarie slated for Feb 9, Commonwealth Bank for the February 10 and AMP, ASX and Magellan for February 11.

Financial stocks' 12-month forward PE is 16.7x, which is higher than long-term average for the sector of 13x but a 14% discount to the market, the note said.

Read more: Morgan StanleyMagellanChallengerChris Nicol
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS
Volatility ahead for Magellan shareholders: Morgan Stanley
Challenger welcomes board director
Aura hires executive from Challenger
Gender diversity has a way to go: Research
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Robo-advice chief exits
Challenger to buy industry-fund-owned bank
LICs show sign of struggle
ETF industry revenues revealed
Editor's Choice
Australians Googling for advice
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Online searches for 'financial advice' by Australians increased by 18% last year to 14,800 in average monthly searches compared to 2019, according to Allan Gray research on search and engagement trends.
AMP Capital names new executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
AMP Capital has named a new head of distribution, retail and advisory, promoting from within.
FPA calls for levy overhaul
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has recommended a review of the financial advice industry levy ahead of this year's federal budget.
Chant West hires distribution head
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Chant West has appointed a former ANZ and BT Financial Group executive to expand its institutional sales footprint.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wmt3s369