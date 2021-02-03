What to expect from February reporting season

On February 18, ASX-listed companies with a combined market cap of over $400 billion will release their results and sell-side analysts at Morgan Stanley are bullish.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently upgraded their target for ASX200 from 6700 points to 7100. They also expect dividend yields to bounce from the current 3.4% to about 4% in FY22.

"This assumed a lift in 12m-12m market EPS levels to 405, or 11% above current consensus expectations. Our P/E multiple increases incrementally to 17.5x but below current levels of 19.5x," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Chris Nicol said in a January 28 note.

This reporting season comes as nearly 57% of the stocks in Morgan Stanley's coverage universe withdrew guidance. However, about 80% of them providing a "trading update".

"The earnings recovery has started at a faster pace. A combination of strong momentum in Materials earnings, continued upside surprises in consumer-linked, as well as pockets of strength in housing, have formed a resilient base."

The firm also polled its own sell-side analysts on their earnings expectations for February. About 60% of them are expecting earnings to be in line with consensus forecasts, while 30% think they will be higher than consensus.

Nearly a quarter (24%) thought there was an upside risk to earnings while only 10% saw a downside skew risk to earnings.

Many financials will start reporting next week, with Challenger and Macquarie slated for Feb 9, Commonwealth Bank for the February 10 and AMP, ASX and Magellan for February 11.

Financial stocks' 12-month forward PE is 16.7x, which is higher than long-term average for the sector of 13x but a 14% discount to the market, the note said.